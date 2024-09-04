NiRA Announces 7th Edition of .NG Awards, Celebrating the Changemakers of 2024

The Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA) has announced the 7th edition of the .NG Awards, set to take place on Friday, November 29th, 2024.

This annual event, now in its seventh year, continues to recognize and celebrate outstanding innovations on the .ng domain, reflecting NiRA’s commitment to fostering growth in Nigeria’s internet space.

The .NG Awards serve as a platform that not only recognizesexcellence but also promotes the .ng brand, significantly contributing to the expansion of Nigeria’s digital economy. As the official Registry for the .ng domain name, NiRA plays a pivotal role in managing the comprehensive database of .ng domain registrations, serving the interests of both the Nigerian population and the broader global internet community.

This year’s theme, “Changemakers of 2024,” will spotlight entities and organizations that are not only driving growth on the .ng domain but are also integral to the development of Nigeria’s digital landscape. The awards will recognize those whose innovative work has made significant contributions to the nation’s digital future.

The NiRA Secretariat has confirmed that nominations for the 7th .NG Awards will open at midnight on September 3rd, 2024, and will close on September 27th, 2024. All eligible individuals and organizations are strongly encouraged to submit their nominations via the .NG Awards website. Detailed information regarding the nomination process can be found on the website.

In a statement signed by NiRA President, Mr. Adesola Akinsanya, he emphasized the importance of the .NG Awards:

“In this 7th edition of the .NG Awards, we are building on the remarkable growth achieved last year, which saw the highest number of nominations in the history of the awards. The final shortlist was a testament to the innovative contributions being made within the .ng domain and the broader Nigerian digital space. This year, we look forward to spotlighting and recognizing even more organizations for their outstanding work”.

The .NG Awards feature two main categories: the General Awards, comprising 19 categories open to the public, and the Presidential Awards, which are not open to public nomination. Following the nomination phase, the voting stage will begin at midnight on October 7th, 2024, and will conclude at midnight on October 21st, 2024. The list of shortlisted nominees will be made available to the public on the awards website to vote for a 21-day period.

NiRA’s commitment to the .NG Awards reflects its broader mission to ensure that the .ng domain space positively impacts the lives of internet users in Nigeria.

The success of the 6th .NG Awards, held on the 19thNovember 2023, with its record-breaking number of nominations, underscores the increasing adoption of the .ng domain and its growing influence in Nigeria’s digital space.

The award night also saw winners like Sterling Bank, Sycamore, Wazobia Max, Nigeria Communication Commission, Cross River State Government and HiiT PLC, which won the Company of the Year Award, was a major highlight of 2023 for the .ng domain and Nigeria’s internet landscape.

NiRA invites the public to actively participate in the nomination and voting stages of the 7th .NG Awards as we recognize the innovators shaping our digital future.

For further information on the nomination process, criteria, and how to participate, please visit the official .NG Awards website.