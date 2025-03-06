Abuja, Nigeria – In a landmark partnership aimed at advancing cybersecurity education and skill development in Nigeria, Nile University of Nigeria and EC-Council University (ECCU), USA, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This collaboration will provide Nile University students and professionals with world-class cybersecurity education, professional certifications, and access to globally recognized training programs.

The Vice-Chancellor of Nile University, Prof. Dilli Dogo FNAMed, and ECCU President, Lata Bavisi, officially signed the agreement on Monday, February 24, 2025. The MoU establishes a framework for Nile University to promote and facilitate cybersecurity education, equipping students with the skills needed to excel in the digital economy and combat evolving cyber threats.

Prof. Dogo emphasized the strategic importance of this partnership in empowering young professionals with future-ready cybersecurity skills. “This collaboration is very important to us, especially that it gives an opportunity to students of Cybersecurity in this university to be world certified as experts in the field on graduation. We have one similar partnership with ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) that gives similar opportunities to our students in Management Sciences to be ACCA certified on graduation. I am proud to state that Nile University is continuously innovating and taking the required steps to ensure that our graduates are well skilled and industry ready across the world,” he stated.

Key Highlights of the Partnership include:

❖ Global Cybersecurity Education – Nile University students will gain access to ECCU’s accredited cybersecurity degree programs and professional certifications, enhancing their global career prospects.

❖ Innovation & Skill Development – The collaboration fosters research, skill-building, and professional growth in cybersecurity, digital forensics, and ethical hacking.

❖ Career Advancement Opportunities – Students and professionals will benefit from real-world case studies, mentorship, and industry-driven cybersecurity training.

With cyber threats on the rise, the Nile-ECCU partnership is a significant step toward building Nigeria’s cybersecurity talent pipeline, ensuring that students receive globally relevant education and professional development opportunities.

About Nile University of Nigeria

Nile University of Nigeria is a private multidisciplinary university established in 2009 and located in Abuja, Nigeria. Nile University is committed to building future generations of professionals and leaders who can thrive and positively impact Africa and beyond by leveraging academic innovation, state-of-the-art facilities, and great talent.

The University currently has over 40 undergraduate programmes and more than 50 postgraduate programmes spread across eight best-in-class faculties: Health Sciences, Law, Engineering, Environmental Sciences, Arts & Social Sciences, Management Sciences, Computing Studies, and Science. Nile University is a proud member of Honoris United Universities, the first and largest pan-African private higher education network with 16 institutions in 10 African countries.

