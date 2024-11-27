Nile University of Nigeria Enhances Partnership with Embassy of France in Nigeria, Commissions Fab Lab

Abuja, Nigeria — Nile University of Nigeria in collaboration with the Embassy of France in Nigeria, has unveiled a cutting-edge Fabrication Laboratory (Fab Lab)— a state-of-the-art workshop equipped with advanced digital tools to enable students and faculty to design, prototype, and create innovative solutions to drive significant positive social and environmental impact.

The Fab Lab was officially commissioned on Wednesday, 20th November 2024, at the Nile University campus by the French Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E. Marc Fonbaustier, and the Vice-Chancellor of Nile University, Professor Dilli Dogo FNAMed. The event marked a major milestone in the partnership between the Embassy of France and Nile University, which was formalized with an MoU in May 2024.

In his remarks, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dilli Dogo FNAMed expressed gratitude to the French Ambassador and the government of France for selecting Nile University as a strategic partner. He stated, “The Fab Lab stands as a testament to our shared vision of academic excellence and innovation.” The Vice-Chabcellor also thanked the ambassador for also donating a mini-factory to the university for the management of plastic waste that will see to the production of semi-finished and finished products, which is in line with the university’s vision of environmental sustainability.

In response, Ambassador H.E. Marc Fonbaustier thanked the Vice-Chancellor for his hospitality, reaffirming that the Embassy of France in Nigeria made the right choice in choosing Nile University as a partner. “The Fab Lab commissioning is just the beginning of what promises to be a robust, mutually beneficial relationship between the Embassy of France and Nile University,” the Ambassador noted.

The commissioning ceremony was followed by an engaging interactive session between Nile University’s students and representatives from over 22 French universities, organized under the Campus France Higher Education initiative of the Embassy of France in Nigeria. This session enabled the students to gain valuable insights into collaborative research programs, exchange programs, and other academic opportunities available in France.

