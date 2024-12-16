Nigerian Senate and NADDC Commend Simba TVS for Investments

Members of the Nigerian Senate Committee on Industry and the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) visited the TVS state-of-the-art assembly plant in Ikeja, Lagos, on December 9th to engage with Simba Group and explore ways to foster growth in Nigeria’s automotive sector.

Led by Senator Eteng Jonah Williams, Chairman of the Committee, and NADDC Director General Joseph Oluwemimo Osanipin, the delegation commended Simba Group’s significant investments in Nigeria’s automotive industry. They expressed admiration for the advanced assembly processes and highlighted the critical role that TVS motorcycles and tricycles play in supporting livelihoods across the country.

The visit provided a platform for discussing key industry issues such as policy support, infrastructure development, and innovation in local manufacturing. The Senators and NADDC leadership reaffirmed their commitment to creating a supportive environment for the automotive industry and strengthening Nigeria’s value chain.

Simba Group emphasized its dedication to driving progress in the sector through technological innovation, job creation, and capacity building. A Simba Group spokesperson noted, “Collaboration between policymakers, regulatory bodies, and private enterprises is key to driving sustainable growth in our industry.”

This visit further highlights Simba Group’s pivotal role in Nigeria’s automotive landscape. As the exclusive distributor of TVS Motor Company’s motorcycles and tricycles, Simba TVS has, for nearly four decades, been a leader in delivering durable, reliable, and innovative mobility solutions. The company is committed to empowering Nigerians through exceptional service, technological advancement, and sustainable growth initiatives that strengthen the local automotive ecosystem.

