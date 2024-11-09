Nigeria needs people who produce solutions because they think innovatively – Micheal Hastings

Micheal Hastings, professor of leadership at the Stephen R. Covey Leadership Centre at Huntsman Business School, USA, has said Nigeria needs people who will produce solutions because they think innovatively.

He said this at the Niyi Adesanya Leadership Bootcamp 7.0 themed ‘the Next Chapter Leadership’ which held November 5th till 6th, 2024 in Lagos.

“Nigeria needs leaders who have given the way for others to go to school to galvernise their potentials, the country needs people who will produce solutions because they think innovatively,” Hastings said.

He further stated that rule of law is the greatest definer of long term economic success hence law is important.

Niyi Adesanya, the convener of the event said this year’s leadership bootcamp is aimed to equip for the next era of leadership excellence. “The bootcamp is a leadership pilgrimage where all people will come from different parts of the world.

“A leader should know how to explore and exploit. Your role as a leader is not to be a manager but to be a leader,” Adesanya said. “As the CEO you must know when to step aside which is called sophisticated leadership.”

He urged the leaders to build strategic alliances, while saying “ to succeed in life you need relationships. The more people you need, the more opportunities you have.

“Next level leadership is about exploring new grounds and not being satisfied with where you are right now. It is all about what will happen when you leave your current position and if the people you are working with will make it bigger.

“Everytime you record a victory, don’t stay there for too long. Do not let people’s praises get to you, rather evaluate mistakes, winnings and ride on the momentum created,” Adesanya stated.

Adesanya said it is always about the next thing to do, a leader should be focused and deliberate. “The longer time you put in planning, the better one for you. It is better to talk about 10 years, 20 years and 30 years rather than just now.”

Caroline Popoola, CEO of Alpha Childcare Limited said building a leadership pipeline is not just about identifying talent but it is about nurturing potential and creating opportunities for growth.

“When leaders invest in developing future leaders, they pave the way for sustained organisational success,” she stated.

She said growth framework empowers to build leaders who not only lead with wisdom and trust but inspire the next generation of innovators and change-makers.

Folashade Adekeye, MD/CEO of NNPC Properties Limited said Time has its place and role hence everyone must labor and put in effort.

“Time has a role in everything and mentorship is so important,” she said, while adding that people should make themselves visible in the workplace and add value.

“Bloom where you are planted,bring out the best wherever you are,” Adekeye stated.

Ajibola Bamidele, CEO of Certification Edge stated that you can never be stagnated if you grow along with innovations within your industry.

“You must chase something if something is not chasing you and be comfortable with external factors and see it as a norm,” he said.

“Be able to know that in the short term what works is what you need to do and also note that what worked for your mentor some years ago might not work for you hence you should upskill and look for what works not necessarily what works for someone else,” Bamidele stated.

Obafemi Banigne, managing director of 9mobile said by balancing tech innovation with human-centered leadership, digital leaders can effectively guide organisations through change and foster long-term success.

“Every Organisation must master the integration of technology tools into leadership practices to enhance decision making, efficiency, and engagement,” he stated.

