Nigeria Info’s I Beg to Differ Tournament of Champions set for debut

Nigeria Info’s flagship programme, I Beg to Differ debate competition for secondary schools is set to debut the first-ever national finals competition tagged Tournament of Champions.

The tournament will feature 16 students from schools across the country. Eight (8) participants are drawn from the 6TH and 7th editions of the I Beg to Differ tournament in Lagos, while four (4) contestants are from Abuja’s Season One and three (3) contestants from Season Three plus one contestant from Season Two of Port Harcourt edition.

The I Beg to Differ debate competition is expected to kick off on Monday, the 12th, and run till Thursday, the 29th of August, 2024.

General Manager, Nigeria Info/Wazobia/Cool/Kids FM, Femi Obong Daniels: “The I Beg to Differ Debate Tournament is Nigeria Info’s flagship content that is aimed at lending a voice to the country’s young people. It targets young people of secondary school age, between the ages of 13 and 17.

“The big topics range everything from politics, governance, current affairs to human angle subjects. Whenever the tournament is on, radio is on lockdown as it happens between the 4pm to 6pm hour.

“From my experience sitting there with those kids, I’m so blown away at the quality and mindset; and as a Nigerian, it gives me hope because it tells me that if young people can engage this intellectually about governance, about the country, about policy, and politics, then it means that there is hope.

“Some of them are so brilliant that you wonder what you were doing with your own life when you were 15, 16, 17.”

The I Beg to Differ Tournament of Champions will be hosted by Femi Obong-Daniels and Yvonne Okhaifo.