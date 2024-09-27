ALT: Migration to Romania with Globalcitizenpass

I didn’t think life would change so quickly. I’m Dalia, and I’m 35. A few years ago, I was completely immersed in working at my restaurant in the heart of Amman. Cooking is what I do best. But after the pandemic, I realized that I wanted more. I needed something new, something fresh, to reignite my desire to work. And so, my thoughts began to turn to Romania, the country where my ancestors once lived. I decided to get citizenship.

When I learned about the possibility of repatriation, I had an idea. I wanted to move to Romania, obtain passport, and then open a restaurant there. It seemed like the perfect plan, but I didn’t know where to start. So, I began actively seeking help.

In general, if I highlight the most important things, my cooperation with Globalcitizenpass on the way to a Romanian passport looked like this:

1. Searching for a company. I spent a lot of time looking at reviews. Most of them praised Globalcitizenpass as an excellent partner in obtaining citizenship. This convinced me that this migration company would help me get a Romanian passport.

2. Consultation. The first meeting only confirmed my decision. From the reviews, it became clear that Globalcitizenpass knew how to help me to get a Romanian citizenship. They explained in detail how each stage would take place.

3. Collection of documents. The company’s legal team took care of all the bureaucracy and worked with archives. Globalcitizenpass quickly found evidence of my proof of territorial affiliation. Thanks to this, I did not have to spend time looking for documents on my own.

4. Applying for citizenship. The company submitted all the documents instead of me under a power of attorney. Globalcitizenpass constantly kept me informed and gave me clear instructions. This allowed me to avoid trips to institutions and save a lot of time. After that, all I had to do was wait.

5. The oath. It comes to it when the Ministry of Justice confirms your application for citizenship. The reviews said that I would have to go through this stage myself. But Globalcitizenpass sent me all the materials I needed to take the oath and get Romanian citizenship without any problems.

6. Obtaining a passport. Thanks to Globalcitizenpass, the process of getting an ID card was quick and easy. Although it took ten months, it was expected and justified. Besides, in the reviews I read about the timeframe from 6 to 12 months.

Now I have a Romanian passport and can move forward with new plans. The reviews were right – Globalcitizenpass really knows what they are doing!

In the process of obtaining Romanian citizenship with Globalcitizenpass, I discovered several important advantages. First, the initial consultation was free. This allowed me to understand how migration company can help me get a Romanian passport without spending extra money. Reviews from other clients confirmed that this is a standard practice for Globalcitizenpass.

Secondly, they helped me search for documents for repatriation in the archives. My Romanian grounds were the key to obtaining passport, and the company did everything possible to find the necessary evidence.

Another advantage was that the company’s specialists translated all the documents into the required language and notarized them. This saved me time and effort. Thanks to these advantages and my trust in the reviews, I successfully obtained a Romanian passport with help of Globalcitizenpass.

Conclusions

Working with Globalcitizenpass gave me the opportunity not only to obtain a Romanian passport, but also to realize my dream of a new life. In fact, the reviews did not just confirm the company’s professionalism in citizenship matters. But they also motivated me and helped me take this step with confidence. Every stage of cooperation was well organized and transparent. Thanks to Globalcitizenpass’s support, the process of moving to Romania went smoothly and I felt confident in my decisions.

Romanian passport opens up many new opportunities for me, and this is just the beginning of my journey. Globalcitizenpass did everything possible to make this process comfortable and understandable. I am grateful for their work and for helping me realize my plans. Now, holding my passport in my hands, I know that it was the right choice. It brought me not only a new citizenship, but also opened up new horizons for development.