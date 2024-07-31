Crypto Investors Rush to Bag Their MHOP Tokens as Stage 2 Presale Nears Ending; POPCAT and FLOKI Price Surge

It is never boring in the meme coin market, there is always something to catch, lately POPCAT price surged 65%, reaching an all-time high before a slight dip, while FLOKI coin predictions showed signs of a potential comeback despite taking a tumble. Amidst this whirlwind of meme coin mania, a new contender has hopped into the spotlight.

Meet MOONHOP, the latest meme coin sensation that has everyone talking. After raising over $1 million in its first presale, MOONHOP presale is poised to join the ranks of top meme coin gainers, promising impressive returns and a fair distribution model that’s got early adopters jumping with joy.

FLOKI Coin Prediction: Potential Comeback?

FLOKI recently dropped over 20%, from $0.0002 to $0.00016, but it seems to have stabilized near a key support level. Using the Fibonacci retracement tool, the drop settled near the 78.6% Fib level and the 20-day SMA. This suggests a potential 25% gain if it reaches the 61.8% Fib level, or 40% if it hits the 50% Fib level.

Despite flat demand shown by the RSI, increased open interest rates hint at bullish sentiment. However, some FLOKI whales are dumping their holdings, which could pressure the recovery. FLOKI has upside potential but faces challenges from these large holders.

POPCAT Price Rides the Meme Coin Wave

POPCAT, a Solana-based meme coin, has had a wild ride, surging 65% over the past month. Since its launch, it’s skyrocketed over 4529%, showing off its growing acceptance and investor interest. On July 21, 2024, POPCAT hit an all-time high of $0.9976, a milestone in its trading history.

Currently, the POPCAT price is $0.7488, with a slight 13% dip in the past 24 hours. The rise in POPCAT’s value has mirrored a spike in social media chatter, with investors increasingly discussing the coin. This growing buzz hints at its surging market presence, proving that POPCAT is more than just a meme coin—it’s a topic of conversation.

MOONHOP Places 4 Billion Tokens In Its Presale

Crypto enthusiasts are buzzing about MOONHOP, the latest meme coin sensation. Stealing the spotlight by raising over $1 million in its first presale, it’s now smoothly moving into the second stage at $0.014. Imagine dropping just $100 and bagging over 7,000 MHOP tokens!

So, why the hype? MOONHOP promises an ROI that could hit up to 100x, turning that $100 into a cool $10,000. The coin’s fair distribution is another major draw. With a total supply of 8 billion tokens, 4 billion are set aside for the presale. This gives early adopters a golden opportunity to grab tokens before they’re all snapped up.

And there’s more! MOONHOP’s roadmap teases listings on DEX platforms, while its community, the Fluffle, is gearing up to take over the crypto scene. With such a promising setup, MOONHOP is leaping into the ranks of top meme coin gainers.

Final Hop

The meme coin market is finally stepping out from the shadow of cats and dogs. While FLOKI coin’s predictions point towards an uncertain comeback and POPCAT’s prices have meowed their way up, MOONHOP has truly stolen the spotlight. With its fair token distribution—placing 4 billion out of 8 billion in its presale—early adopters have a golden opportunity to secure that coveted 100x ROI.

As the new sheriff in town, MOONHOP is setting fresh standards and rewriting the rules in the meme coin world, making it one of the top meme coin gainers. Get ready for this bunny to hop its way to the top!



