Mikano Motors- Changan hosts a Spectacular Festive Night

Fm L-R: Syam Abdulkadir - National Operations Manager, Stephanie Wang - Head Africa Sales, Omar Karameh- Executive Director, Mikano International, Joelle Haykal - Group Executive Director

Mikano Motors hosted an unforgettable evening of automotive excellence and elegance at the Changan Festive Night ‘24. This exclusive event marked the grand unveiling of two premium Changan models: the all- new luxurious CS95 and the sleek and versatile X7 Plus, setting new standards for automotive distinction in Nigeria.

The evening began in the stunning Mikano Motors- Changan showroom, where the X7 Plus was the first reveal of the night, to the delight of attendees. This was then followed by the grand entrance of the all- new CS95. Guests were serenaded with live piano music, creating a sophisticated ambiance befitting of this special occasion.

The celebration then moved to the avant- garde Royal Box event center, where guests were welcomed with a captivating live saxophone performance and a dazzling laser light show. The event program featured speeches from key figures who added depth to the night’s narrative. Mr. Syam Abdulkadir, National Operations Manager for Mikano Motors, delivered the opening address, followed by Mr. Omar Karameh, Executive Director for Mikano Motors, who shared insights into the company’s vision. Ms. Stephanie Wang, Sales Director, African Region, Changan Automobile, highlighted the innovative features of the vehicles, their parts distribution plans for shorter lead times, guaranteeing parts availability, and the successful partnership with Mikano Motors.

The CEO of Mikano International reflected on the company’s legacy of over three decades, encompassing six thriving divisions, highlighting the importance of innovation and quality.

The entertainment for the evening was nothing short of spectacular. Guests were treated to mesmerizing choreography from the amazing performers who adding vibrancy and energy to the event. The night also recognized the contributions of esteemed brand influencers, including Don Jazzy, Jemima Osunde, Daniel Etim- Effiong, Sydney Talker, and Akah Nnani, who were awarded for their support of the Mikano Motors brand.

The event was masterfully anchored by the phenomenal Keturah King, ensuring a seamless and engaging experience for all attendees.

The evening concluded with closing remarks from Ms Joelle Haykal, Group Executive Director, who expressed gratitude to the guests for their presence and unwavering support, promising an even better product and performance outlook for 2025.

The night offered more than just product reveals, but was a re- affirmation of Mikano Motors- Changan’s committment to delivering world-class vehicles and exceptional experiences and services to their customers.

For more information about Changan Festive Night or Mikano Motors please contact 08007654321 or [email protected].

Share