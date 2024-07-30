Meet Miracle Moses Onuoha, entrepreneur creating spaces that enhance well-being

After the pandemic, Miracle Moses Onuoha turned his love for creating a comfortable home into business by setting up The Fluidé Company Ltd., a thriving bedding, bath, home goods, and wellness brand based in Lagos and Abuja, Nigeria.

Four years down the line, the company’s success stories have been countless as it continues to help it’s clients create spaces that enhance their well-being.

On a mission to build a community

of sleep and wellness lovers, Onuoha curates and designs the finest home goods with the aim of enhancing clients’ awareness of the importance of quality sleep, healthy living, and overall wellness.

Dedicated to building a community of health-conscious individuals who prioritise their wellness while cherishing and caring for their homes, Fluidé Homes continues to thrive.

“At Fluidé Homes we see sleep as a force that changes the game. Quality sleep has the ability to reduce stress, improve one’s mood and lower risk for health problems.

“That is why, since our inception in 2020,

our vision has been to provide products that promote comfort, aesthetic appeal, aimed at enhancing the living spaces and overall well-being of our customers.

“While we have made significant strides in realising, this vision, there is always room for improvement and innovation,” Onuoha said.

Onuoha said the last four years has been very defining for him as he and his team recently opened a second store, which means they have built despite how challenging the clime is.

With the services he provides, Onuoha promotes quality sleep, healthy living, and overall wellness by curating products that are not only functional but also inspire a sense of peace and harmony in the home.

“At the core of our product design and creation is quality, simplicity, functionality and calming aesthetics which help reduce stress and enhance relaxation.

“We want our clients to use our Down Pillow and feel like they’re floating through clouds so that they can relax and have an enjoyable home experience.”