Frank Ebhodaghe popularly known as bishopfranko, a Nigerian-born serial entrepreneur, is taking the global gold business by storm with his company, Tobit International. As an industry leader in providing the finest quality gold bars at affordable prices in various weights and sizes, where individuals with different income levels can buy, sell or refine their gold.

Frank Ebhodaghe has carved a niche in a unique market, leveraging his experience and keen business acumen in delivering quality services with clients interested in knowing the purity and global quality standard of gold.

Frank Ebhodaghe’s journey into the gold business began over 12 years ago when he saw an opportunity in the rising demand for gold. He founded Tobit International, a leading gold selling company that is growing to become a powerhouse in the gold sector, the organization is focused majorly on selling gold bars in small and large quantities, buying gold in bars, grains, broken, or unbroken gold jewelry (chains, necklaces, rings; testing and refining of gold jewelry while also offering clients opportunity to secure their golf bars to keep its quality.

Speaking in an interview at the company’s headquarter in Lekki Phase 1 Lagos, Nigeria; Frank shared his philosophy on business and success. “The gold industry has always fascinated me,” he said. “Gold is not just a commodity; it’s a symbol of value, wealth, and heritage. I saw the potential to make a significant impact, not just financially, but by creating opportunities and empowering others through what we do at Tobit International.”

Frank attributes his success to a combination of hard work, smart investments, and the ability to foresee market trends. His company has expanded its operations into several African countries, securing lucrative contracts and developing sustainable practices that ensure long-term profitability.

“In business, it’s important to not only focus on short-term gains but to invest in sustainability. Our mines are not just about extracting resources but also about preserving the land for future generations. This is why we invest heavily in local communities, providing jobs and fostering economic growth,” Franko emphasized.

Tobit International is also attracting a global clientele, where these individuals can target the best investment, buy the best gold, and sell their gold pieces as a trusted company in Nigeria and Africa.

“We have a robust network of suppliers and partners that follow the international standards of safety and reliability” Frank explained. “Each of our products undergoes rigorous testing and certification to ensure its purity and authenticity is being met”

Despite the challenges of the gold industry, including fluctuating prices and geopolitical factors, Frank Ebhodaghe remains optimistic about the future. He believes the demand for gold, both as an investment and as a luxury item, will continue to rise.

“The world will always need gold. A few benefits of investing in gold includes Portfolio diversification, a safe haven asset, Global demand, Hedge against,” he said confidently. “And as long as there’s demand, Tobit International will be there to meet it.”

With his visionary leadership, Frank Ebhodaghe looks to become an inspirational figure in Nigeria’s business community, mentoring young entrepreneurs who seek to follow in his footsteps. His story is one of perseverance, ambition, and an unrelenting drive to succeed.

“There’s no secret to success,” Frank concluded. “It’s about passion, persistence, and purpose. If you have those, the world will make way for you.”

As Tobit International continues to expand its operations and solidify its global presence, all eyes are on Frank Ebhodaghe, the entrepreneur who has turned gold into a golden opportunity.

