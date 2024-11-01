mediaReach OMD Unveils The Red Room at the National Advertising Conference 2024: A New Era of Innovation and Insight

mediaReach OMD, the premier media agency in West Africa, is proud to announce the launch of the OMD Red Room at the National Advertising Conference 2024, scheduled for November 13th to 15th at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

The Red Room will function as a dynamic hub for transformative discussions, uniting leading marketing and business professionals to engage with the evolving landscape of marketing and the technologies that are driving these changes.

The theme of the Red Room, “Discussing The Shifts in Marketing and Communication,” underscores our commitment to examining the dynamic changes and emerging trends that are reshaping the industry.

Key Topics to be Covered:

• Emerging Trends & Smart Application of Technology in Marketing

• Content & Culture in Shaping Consumer Perception and Driving Brand Growth

In addition to the Red Room, mediaReach OMD will also unveil the latest edition of the Media Facts Book. Since its inception in 2001, this meticulously curated resource has served as an essential tool for marketing professionals across West and Central Africa. Supported by mediaLab, our dedicated Research and Analytics unit, the Media Facts Book, published in English & French language, provides accurate media intelligence and comprehensive insights across 23 West & Central African markets, including Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, and Benin. It remains an invaluable asset for media practitioners and companies navigating strategic expansions in the region.

This groundbreaking initiative reinforces mediaReach OMD’s position as a thought leader and a transformative force in the media and advertising industry, highlighting our unwavering commitment to innovation and strategic insights.

As mediaReach OMD continues to lead with innovation, we invite you to join us in the Red Room and experience the future of advertising. Stay connected with mediaReach OMD on our platforms for more updates and insights in the coming days.

About mediaReach OMD

mediaReach OMD is a trailblazing media agency with over 25 years of history, consistently recognized as the leading agency by RECMA in Nigeria. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence empowers our clients with insights that facilitate Better Decisions Faster.

Join us in the Red Room as we shape the future of Marketing and Advertising at the National Advertising Conference 2024 in Abuja.

For more information, visit [www.mediareachomd.com/theredroom].

Share