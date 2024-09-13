Maiduguri flood: NEMA deploy additional resources for search and rescue

The Director General National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Mrs Zubaida Umar has activated the deployment of additional search and rescue personnel and facilities to strengthen the on-going rescue of Maiduguri residents that are trapped in their homes by the devastating flood disaster in the city.

In addition to the search and rescue operation, the Agency through a rapid assessment of the situation has warned against likelihood of water borne epidemic that may result from flood contamination of households water. In view of this, the Agency has been providing safe clean water by using it’s water tanker, to the temporary shelter provided for the displaced residents impacted by flood, including Bakassi camp.

From onset of the flooding that started last weekend from the heavy rains in the city and the subsequent deluge from the overflowing of Alau dam, the Agency through its North East zonal office has been working together with the Borno State Emergency Management Agency and other stakeholders in the conduct of search and rescue as well as carrying out rapid assessment for appropriate assistance to the impacted persons.

Recall that Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday led a high-powered Federal Government delegation that included the DG NEMA to the flood-ravaged Maiduguri metropolis for an on-the-spot assessment and to commiserate with the people and Government of Borno State.

The Vice President, while addressing the displaced persons currently taking refuge at the Bakkasi camp provided by the State Government, restated the commitment of the Federal Government to support the affected persons and communities as well as ensure that recovery efforts reach every corner impacted by the flood disaster. The delegation also visited the palace of the Shehu of Borno, His Royal Highness Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garba Al Amin El-Kanemi.

He commended NEMA and other agencies including volunteers that are working to provide safety and support to the flood affected persons.

Manzo Ezekiel

Press Unit

NEMA

11th September, 2023