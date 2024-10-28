Lilian Olubi and James Omokwe: Visionary Leaders Behind Osamede Shape the Future of Epics in Nollywood

The Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, continues to evolve as a global cinematic powerhouse, blending cultural richness with economic potential. Two key figures at the forefront of this evolution are Lilian Olubi, Executive Producer, and James Omokwe, Director, of the highly anticipated film Osamede. Together, they are setting new standards for what African films can achieve both artistically and economically, using Osamede as a vehicle to reshape the future of African storytelling.

Set in the colonized Benin Kingdom, Osamede follows the journey of a young orphaned girl who discovers her superhuman abilities and must learn to wield the power to save her people. The film is not only a historical epic but a story of empowerment, identity, and cultural pride.

Lilian Olubi: Merging Business Acumen with Storytelling

One of the primary goals of Gold Lilies, the production company founded by Olubi, is to connect filmmakers with investors. By leveraging her financial expertise, Olubi aims to empower filmmakers and develop sustainable business models that drive long-term success in the industry.

“Finance taught me structure and strategic thinking, and I am well aware of the creative economy’s potential as a driver for economic transformation,” says Olubi. “The experience of making Osamede, especially in terms of fundraising, allowed me to better understand the filmmaker’s needs versus those of the investors. This strengthened my resolve to explore the intersection of finance and creative industries, particularly helping filmmakers raise funds and structure their projects for success.”

Olubi’s leadership in bringing Osamede to life reflects her vision for the future of Nollywood—one where creative brilliance is matched with financial rigor. By combining her financial expertise with a passion for storytelling, she aims to foster meaningful collaborations between filmmakers and investors, enabling projects that are both culturally enriching and economically viable.

When asked about why it was important to tell Osamede’s story on the big screen, Olubi said:

“This film isn’t just a recount of aspects of our history, which is very important, but it’s about restoring pride in our roots and showcasing the resilience of our people. Osamede’s story resonates with the need for reconnection—both to our past and to ourselves. By telling this story on the big screen, we are able to reshape how we see ourselves and sharpen our collective African consciousness.”

James Omokwe: Bringing the Vision of Osamede to the Big Screen

Director James Omokwe, known for his mastery of historical epics, has made a career out of preserving African heritage through film. With Osamede, Omokwe continues this legacy, blending powerful storytelling with visual grandeur to create a cinematic experience that celebrates African culture.

“The Benin Empire’s history is vast, but much of its narrative has been lost or fragmented. With Osamede, we are not only retelling a piece of that history but doing so in a way that aligns with modern filmmaking practices,” Omokwe explained. “Film remains one of the most powerful mediums to preserve culture and tell our stories to the world. Osamede is a tribute to our heritage and a testament to the strength of African women.”

When asked about the challenges of adapting an epic for the big screen, Omokwe reflected on the delicate balance required to maintain authenticity while ensuring accessibility:

“I’ve learned that there’s a delicate balance between staying true to the original cultural essence and making it accessible to a broader audience. The scale of the visuals, the depth of the characters, and the spiritual and historical nuances all needed to be carefully translated to fit the cinematic medium without losing their authenticity. I was very fortunate to find the right collaborators who could bring this vision to life.”

Omokwe’s dedication to meticulous detail in set design, costuming, and character development has enabled him to create a film that not only entertains but also serves as a cultural and historical touchstone. His leadership in bringing *Osamede* to life is a testament to his belief in the power of African storytelling, ensuring that Nollywood continues to gain recognition on the global stage.

The Future of Nollywood: Economic Impact and Global Recognition

The collaboration between Lilian Olubi and James Omokwe on Osamede marks a pivotal moment in Nollywood’s evolution, bridging artistic vision with economic strategy. Their partnership not only underscores the film’s cultural importance but also demonstrates the expanding economic potential of the Nigerian film industry, which contributes over $7 billion annually to the country’s GDP. Together, they aim to build more than just a successful film—they are working to create a sustainable, globally competitive industry.

Reflecting on the project, Olubi notes how Osamede has reshaped her understanding of film financing:

“The experience of making Osamede helped me understand the importance of the type and structure of funding for filmmakers. It’s crucial to align investor needs with the creative process. This has shaped my future plans to explore more ways to support filmmakers, particularly in raising funds and structuring projects that are sustainable and profitable.”

Olubi’s leadership in the financial and creative spheres also serves as an inspiration for women looking to transition from finance to filmmaking. She emphasizes the value of transferable skills and strategic thinking:

“It’s never too late to follow a passion, and the skill sets are more transferable than they might think. Women in finance are often excellent problem solvers, and that skill is invaluable in an industry like film. The key is to align your financial expertise with creative goals and build partnerships with those who have the artistic skills.”

Through this collaboration, Olubi and Omokwe are demonstrating how the merging of financial expertise and creative storytelling can drive long-term growth and sustainability in Nollywood, setting a new standard for the future of African cinema.

Osamede is not just a film; it is a blueprint for the future of epics in African cinema. With the visionary leadership of Lilian Olubi and James Omokwe, the film serves as a powerful reminder of Nollywood’s potential to impact storytelling while driving economic growth.

About Lilian Olubi:

Lilian Olubi is an experienced finance executive with 25 years in Nigeria’s capital markets, known for driving growth and transformation. She is committed to civic responsibility and advocates for the SME and creative sectors. Her company, Gold Lilies Global Services, has successfully produced the stage play OSAMEDE, which has had 12 live performances to date. Additionally, she serves on various corporate boards, including the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), and is a judge on the entrepreneurship reality show, NEXT TITAN Nigeria.

About James Omokwe:

James Omokwe is an award winning filmmaker and the founder and CEO of Feemo Vision Limited, a film and television production company dedicated to authentic African storytelling. He has produced popular cable shows like Ajoche, Chetam, Riona, and Itura. An alumnus of Theatre Arts from the University of Lagos, James aims to create an ecosystem that fosters investment and growth in the film and TV industry.

About OSAMEDE

OSAMEDE tells the story of a young orphaned girl, living in a colonized Benin kingdom, intertwined in a world of politics. Osamede must go on a journey in learning her true origin and become the hero that the Benin kingdom needs.

