LandWey reaffirms commitment to completing all outstanding residential projects by Q4 2025 despite inflation

LandWey Investment Limited, a leading real estate development company, has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to delivering all ongoing delayed residential developments by the last quarter of 2025.

In a statement by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Olawale Ayilara, on Friday, LandWey reassured its clients and stakeholders, emphasizing that despite the economic challenges posed by inflation, the delayed remaining residential units will reach completion by the fourth quarter of 2025.

According to the company: “At LandWey, we understand the critical importance of timely project completion and the trust our clients place in us. We are committed to maintaining open communication and providing regular updates on the status of our projects.

“Our dedicated team is diligently working behind the scenes to ensure that full-speed construction resumes on all units under development.

“The Nigerian economic landscape has presented significant challenges, including inflation and shifts in various contractual obligations. Nevertheless, LandWey has made substantial progress, with over 1,000 units successfully delivered to date and with a few hundred more to go to finally complete our residential series started in August 2019, originally scheduled for final completion in Q4 2022, but now with a new final timeline of Q4 2025.

“Currently, we are finalizing units at the finishing stage to complete this Q3 2024 and are fully committed to advancing all ongoing constructions to final completion before the end of the fourth quarter of 2025,” the statement said.

The company added that to navigate these economic complexities, it “has implemented strategic measures aimed at resource optimization and efficient project management.”

“Our goal is to deliver homes that not only meet but exceed our clients’ expectations. The unwavering support and understanding from our clients have been instrumental in motivating us to push forward and achieve our goals.

“Our clients’ trust is our driving force. We are working tirelessly to overcome the challenges posed by inflation and other economic factors to ensure that we deliver on our promises. We are confident that our concerted efforts will soon yield the desired results.”

“LandWey remains committed to maintaining open lines of communication with all clients. We encourage clients to reach out with any questions or concerns as we continue to make significant strides toward project completion. Your patience and trust are greatly valued, and we are dedicated to delivering your dream homes as promised,” the statement noted.