Lakowe Lakes Annexe–An Exceptional Opportunity For Affordable Real-Estate Investment

For those familiar with the hospitality industry, Lakowe Lakes and Golf Estate is more than just a getaway destination. It is a lifestyle. It offers a unique blend of leisure, relaxation, and a smart investment opportunity to patrons. The estate houses a number of neighbourhoods, including the Cove Loft, Obudu Villas, and Marula Park. This residential development has extended to the groundbreaking of Lakowe Lakes Annexe, a prime real estate development just across the border lake of the Golf estate thoughtfully designed to extend the allure of Lakowe’s serene landscape and investment potential even further.

Lakowe Lakes Annexe marks the next chapter for Mixta Africa in creating sustainable, lifestyle-centred communities for prospective homeowners and investors, spanning lush landscapes. It’s a thoughtfully designed neighbourhood with clear development guidelines for homeowners and developers alike. With modern and urban amenities seamlessly integrated, Lakowe Lakes Annexe offers more than just property; it’s a chance to join a carefully curated lifestyle community that is perfect for families looking for a serene getaway, proactive real estate investors, and businesses seeking strategic locations.

The numbers tell an inviting story. At just ₦175,000 per square metre, Lakowe Lakes Annexe provides a strategic, affordable entry into prime real estate. Choose from versatile plot sizes, from 360-square-metre parcels ideal for focused investments to sprawling 4,000-square-metre plots for ambitious projects. Each plot offers a smart choice for discerning buyers.

At the groundbreaking ceremony for Lakowe Lakes Annexe, Mixta Africa’s Country Manager Mrs. Sade Hughes shared, “Our goal is to create value for our customers through innovative real estate solutions. We’re on a journey to become Africa’s leading real estate development company, and while it’s an ambitious path, we’re well on our way.”

“We realised the dream of our clients is to own lifestyle real estate like this and that’s why we have bought this land bank, broke it down into communities with schematics and the necessary urban amenities. Believe me when I say that this is not a sprint for us, it’s a marathon, and that’s how we differentiate ourselves from our competitors.”

It’s clear that Mixta Africa is committed to creating a lifestyle that speaks to today’s homeowners. By developing communities with fully integrated infrastructure and amenities, they offer residents the ability to live, work, and play all in one place. With over 20,000 homes built amid lush greenery, parks, and leisure spaces, Mixta Africa’s communities are designed to be ideal for families and professionals alike.

Commenting on the strategic positioning of the property, Hughes said, “as visionaries, we foresaw the key investments like Dangote Fertilisers, Lekki Free Trade Zone, new Airport, and the likes coming along this axis and decided to take a position here. For we know that in the fullness of time these properties would appreciate in folds.”

Mixta Africa stands as a key player in Nigeria and across Africa, bringing modern urban infrastructure and accessible housing solutions that fuel local economic development. With impactful projects in eight African nations and full-scale operations in Nigeria, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Morocco, and Tunisia, Mixta Africa has made its mark, including projects in Mauritania, Algeria, and Egypt.

For more details, check out their website at www..mixtafrica.com or follow them on Instagram @mixtafrica

