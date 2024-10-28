Lagos Fashion Week 2024 welcome party hosted by Moët & Chandon

Lagos Fashion Week 2024 kicked off in style with a welcome party hosted by Moët & Chandon at the Kaly Lagos rooftop.

The event featured a live model showcase with pieces by Oshobor, Fruché, Pepper Row, and Ugo Monye, blending African heritage with contemporary style.

Enjoy the photo recap below!

Venue Partner: Kaly, Lagos

Lagos Fashion Week 2024 is proudly sponsored by Heineken and supported by Bioderma, Lush Hair, TOMS, Viva Jets, Prosper Africa, and Afrexim.

Media Partners: BellaNaija Style, Guardian Life, Essence, BusinessDay, Culture Custodian, Style Vitae, Black Canvas, and Femme Africa.

