Lagos Fashion Week 2024 welcome party hosted by Moët & Chandon

Lagos Fashion Week 2024 kicked off in style with a welcome party hosted by Moët & Chandon at the Kaly Lagos rooftop.
The event featured a live model showcase with pieces by Oshobor, Fruché, Pepper Row, and Ugo Monye, blending African heritage with contemporary style.
Enjoy the photo recap below!
Venue Partner: Kaly, Lagos
Lagos Fashion Week 2024 is proudly sponsored by Heineken and supported by Bioderma, Lush Hair, TOMS, Viva Jets, Prosper Africa, and Afrexim.
Media Partners: BellaNaija Style, Guardian Life, Essence, BusinessDay, Culture Custodian, Style Vitae, Black Canvas, and Femme Africa.
