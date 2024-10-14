Lagos Fashion Week 2024: COMMUNE

This October, Heineken Lagos Fashion Week returns with the theme COMMUNE, celebrating Africa’s leading creative talents from October 23rd to 27th, 2024. Over five days, the event will showcase a shared vision for the future of African fashion, highlighting the entire fashion value chain’s role in driving innovation and sustainability across the continent.

This season’s campaign, shot at the iconic John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture & History, reinforces Lagos Fashion Week’s dedication to preserving African craftsmanship and heritage, while inspiring the next generation of creatives. Leading the charge are our Green Access finalists — DIMEJI ILORI, GARBE, MALITÉ, OYA ABEÓ, and REVIVAL — who will debut collections developed through months of mentorship focused on responsible production and sourcing practice(s).

Lagos Fashion Week 2024 is proudly sponsored by Heineken and supported by Bioderma, Lush, TOMS, Prosper Africa, and Afrexim.

For more information, visit lagosfashionweek.ng or follow us on Instagram at @lagosfashionweekofficial.

MEDIA CONTACTS

[email protected]

Share