Kickstart 2025 with a SAPA-Free January: Join the Coral Money Market Fund Challenge!

As we gear up for the festive season, there’s one January phenomenon we all dread: SAPA, also known as “Serious Absence of Purchasing Ability.” After holiday spending, many find themselves in financial limbo, waiting eagerly for that first paycheck. But what if January could look a little different this time?

FSDH Asset Management’s SAPA-Free January Challenge is here to help you beat the January blues. With just a minimum weekly investment of ₦5,000 in the Coral Money Market Fund, you can enjoy a brighter financial start to 2024, free from the pinch of SAPA!

How It Works

It’s simple! All you need to do is:

1. Commit to a weekly investment of at least ₦5,000 in the Coral Money Market Fund from now until December.

2. Watch your investment grow with regular returns from one of the most trusted money market funds in Nigeria.

3. Stand a chance to win a ₦50,000 voucher in addition to your accrued returns at the end of the year, giving you an added financial boost for the New Year!

Why Join the SAPA-Free January Challenge?

· Earn More: The Coral Money Market Fund allows you to grow your funds with competitive returns.

· Achieve Financial Peace: Consistent investing helps build a cushion, so January doesn’t catch you off guard.

· Secure Your January Bonus: With our ₦50,000 voucher up for grabs, participants have the chance to start 2024 with extra funds.

January doesn’t have to be a month of financial stress. With FSDH’s SAPA-Free January Challenge, you can take control of your finances, keep SAPA at bay, and kick off the New Year strong!

