itel Energy Launches Revolutionary Solar Solutions, Aiming to Light Up Nigerian Homes & Businesses

Lagos, Nigeria – August 30, 2024 – itel, a brand synonymous with providing affordable and innovative technology solutions, proudly announces the launch of itel Energy in Nigeria. This new venture marks itel’s expansion into the energy sector, providing Nigerians with cutting-edge, reliable, and cost-effective solar energy solutions tailored to meet the unique demands of the local market.

itel Energy: Lighting Up Nigeria

Similar to TECNO, Infinix, and itel, itel Energy is an integral part of Transsion. With over a decade of experience in enhancing lives through technology, Transsion has been at the forefront of delivering accessible technology solutions that have transformed lives across Africa.

itel Energy is now set to revolutionize the Nigerian energy landscape. With the deep local insights and understanding the challenges posed by unreliable electricity supply, it aims to deliver a reliable, budget friendly energy alternative to millions of homes and businesses across the country. With a continued vision to let their users “Enjoy Better Life,” itel Energy is now set to light up Nigeria.

“itel Energy is more than just a brand, it is our commitment to powering a brighter and more sustainable future for Nigeria,” said Andy Yan, CEO at itel Energy. “Our goal is to make clean, affordable, and reliable energy accessible to everyone to enjoy a better life, and we are thrilled to begin this journey in Nigeria, a market we have proudly served for many years.”

Innovative Solutions Tailored for Nigerian Homes and Businesses

At the heart of itel Energy’s offerings is a comprehensive range of solutions designed to cater to the diverse energy needs of Nigerian consumers. These solutions provide reliable power backup and are tailored to address both residential and business needs, ensuring uninterrupted power supply.

Smart All-in-One ESS (Energy Storage System):

Designed for basic local demand, the Smart All-in-One ESS integrates seamlessly into every Nigerian household, providing a reliable power backup for lighting, fans, and charging devices.

It could provide 24-hour non-stop electricity supply for all households, simply solving their energy shortages. At the same time, it also supports higher-demand appliances such as AC, improving the quality of life.

This solution features a 600W Hybrid Solar Inverter coupled with a 1.28kWh battery, offering uninterrupted electricity even during grid outages.

IP54 and IP66 Inverters: Built with high-quality materials for solid quality and stability, these inverters are designed to withstand Nigeria’s extreme weather conditions, from high temperatures to heavy rains. The IP54 and IP66 models ensure consistent performance and offer robust protection, with up to 200% overload capacity to handle high-demand appliances.

High-Performance Lithium-ion Batteries: With A-class cells, itel Energy’s high-performance lithium-ion batteries offer longer life cycles (more than 20 years and 6000 cycles) and enhanced safety. These batteries are ideal for both residential and commercial users, providing superior energy storage capabilities to meet the energy demands efficiently.

Key Features of itel Energy Solutions

itel Energy provides a one-stop and 1-on-1 solar solution to cater to the specific needs of Nigerian consumers:

● High Protection Level: Designed to operate efficiently in Nigeria’s challenging weather conditions, ensuring reliable energy supply with robust protection against extreme weather.

● Outstanding Performance: Featuring solid materials, our solutions offer enhanced energy storage capacity and long life, ensuring stable operation even during frequent grid fluctuations.

● Cost-Effective Solutions: With local insights, itel Energy offers high-quality products and reliable services that meet the needs of Nigerian consumers without unnecessary features, providing economical solutions tailored to local requirements.

Commitment to Localized Solutions

itel Energy is dedicated to offering solutions and services that align with the unique needs of Nigerian consumers. With long warranties, fast service, and 24-7 support, our approach is centered on delivering beautiful, user-friendly energy solutions that simplify life for our customers.

A Brighter Future

While the goal of sustainable energy is a long-term vision, itel Energy is focused on addressing the immediate local electricity difficulties. By offering reliable and cost-effective solar solutions, itel Energy is committed to providing energy access for everyone and improving the quality of life for millions of Nigerians.

“itel Energy is not just about products; it’s about offering a lifestyle of convenience, comfort, and peace of mind. Our solutions are designed to simplify life, allowing our customers to focus on what truly matters,” added [Andy Yan].

About itel Energy

itel Energy is a leading brand offering innovative solar energy solutions in Nigeria. With a focus on the Nigerian market, itel Energy provides a range of solutions that are safe, dependable, and designed to meet the unique energy needs of Nigerian consumers especially for households and small businesses.For more information, please contact:

