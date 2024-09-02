Investors converge as REDA Conference & Exhibition holds Sept 17th – 18th

The 2024 Real Estate Discussions and Awards is scheduled to be held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria-Island, Lagos on Tuesday 17th and Wednesday 18th September, 2024 with the inspiring theme “Navigating Change in Real Estate For A New Era.”

The 2024 edition of the Real Estate Discussions and Awards is organised by Thinkmint Nigeria in partnership with the Lagos State Property and Development Corporation(LSDPC).

The Executive Governor of Akwa-Ibom state, His Excellency Pastor Umo Eno has been invited as the special guest of honour, Mr Imo- Abasi Jacob Snr(Chairman/MD IBOM AIR/AKICORP) as the guest speaker and Mr Akin Opatola (President FIABCI-NIGERIA), Tari Taylur (The Senior Special Adviser To The Executive Governor of Lagos state on Environment) , TPL Kunle Salami (Director of Physical Planning, Lagos state), Hon. Ayodeji Joseph, (MD/CEO Lagos State Development & Property Corporation), Ibrahim A.Abdullahi (CEO, Nasarawa Invest)

Babatope Davies CFA, FCCA (Vice President, Investment Banking, Stanbic IBTC), Igbuan Okaisabor (CEO , Construction Kaiser), Wilson Erumebor (Senior Economist & Manager, The Nigerian Economic Summit Group), Sean Godoy (Proptech Africa/MD/CEO, Divercity Property Solutions) amongst other highly notable speakers. Also in attendance will be over 1,000 attendees across the world.

The REDA conference, exhibition and awards running into its fifth year, has proven to be the region’s largest real estate event gathering the most senior investors, developers, operators and professionals, providing the perfect platform to do deals across the region.

The two days event is an accumulation of bespoke networking opportunities, learnings, and transactions through the extensive range of discussions, networking receptions, investors forum, property exhibitions and showcase, award ceremony and a dedicated exhibition area to gain the most traction for your company and brand.

8The Managing Partner of Thinkmint Nigeria Imelda Usoro-Olaoye mentioned that REDA is a stand-alone opportunity to discuss current trends, share industry experiences, enjoy insightful debates, showcase real estate products/investment opportunities and acquire high ROI real estate developments from leading real estate companies.

Highlighting the numerous investment opportunities in the country, she stated that the events will host 50 speakers from top real estate organisations, and that REDA is proudly supported by the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC), Akwa-Ibom Investment Corporation, Family Homes Funds, Homework Group Africa, MGE Realty, Mixta Africa, Novarick Homes, Rebar Perfecta and Finn Grey Projects.

For further enquiries on participation in the events, kindly visit www.reda2024.thinkmint.eu or : 09112568630, 08097845065, 09125153840, [email protected] for more information.