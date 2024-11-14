Introducing Cedar Money: An Essential Tool for Secure, High-Volume and Global Business Payments

Tired of the hassle of international payments? We get it. Navigating the complex world of cross-border transactions can be a real headache. High fees, slow processing times, and fluctuating exchange rates can drain your resources and hinder the growth of your business.

That’s where Cedar Money comes in.

We’re here to simplify your international payments and give you the power to focus on what truly matters: your business.

How? Through:

Streamlined Payment Processes

Gone are the days of relying on complex and costly wire transfers that eat into your profit margin. With Cedar, you can effortlessly handle transactions of up to $3,000,000, paying your suppliers and merchants in over 130+ countries from Nigeria, Kenya and Ivory Coast— and businesses around the world can in turn send payments to you in these countries. By eliminating the hassle of cross-border transactions, Cedar introduces efficiency and makes the payment process smooth for both you and your suppliers. Essentially, “it would be good doing business with you.”

Swift and Secure Payments

One of the significant challenges businesses face when making international payments is being forced to make a daunting choice: prioritize speed and risk security or opt for security at the expense of efficiency. However, with Cedar, you get the best of both worlds. Coupled with Cedar’s fast transaction processing times (T + 1 settlements) which help your business maintain a healthy cash flow, it also employs state-of-the-art security measures to protect your funds and transactions.

Instant Alerts on Favorable Exchange Rates

A lot of the time, making an international payment can feel like you’re playing a game of chance, because you are trying to time your transactions to catch the best FX rates and maximize your profits. However, you can now take the guesswork out with Cedar’s rate alert.

Just imagine, you’re about to make a big-ticket purchase to an overseas supplier. You have been keeping a close eye on the exchange rates, but you’re still unsure if you’re getting the best deal. Suddenly, your phone buzzes. It’s a Rate Alert from Cedar, letting you know that the exchange rate for your preferred currency pair has hit your target.

No more waiting around, no more second-guessing. With Rate Alerts, you’re always one step ahead.

Extra Earnings

With the launch of Cedar’s referral program, you are not only benefiting from seamless cross-border payment solutions but also earning substantial rewards for introducing other businesses to the Cedar platform. When you successfully refer a business to cedar, you get $180 which you can redeem to reduce the cost of the transactions you initiate on Cedar. It’s a win-win situation, plain and simple.

It’s to Do Business Like You Mean Business

For you to succeed in the global marketplace, you need solutions that mirror your ambition. Cedar is not just a payment platform; it’s a strategic partner designed to bring your goals into your attainable orbit and propel you toward success. By taking out the complexities that come with cross-border transactions, Cedar makes it easy for your business to grow and thrive globally.

With Cedar Money, you don’t just make payments; you make a statement. A statement of efficiency, security, and commitment to success. Are you ready to do business like you mean business? Get started today!

Share