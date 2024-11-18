INTERVIEW WITH JOHN PETERS: Winning With Strategic Leadership in a Digital and Disruptive Era

John Peters, renowned leadership speaker and former Chair of the Association of MBAs—an organisation that accredits elite institutions like Harvard, Stanford, Wharton, and IMD—brings a wealth of experience to TEXEM’s upcoming programme, Strategic Leadership Redefined: Thriving in This Digital and Disruptive Era, scheduled for 25th–28th November 2024 in Oxford. He will be joined by two other distinguished faculty members: Prof. Rodria Laline, a global technology innovator and former SVP at Oracle, and Prof. Paul Griffith, the trailblazing academic who led the first management team to launch a rocket into space. In this exclusive interview, Peters shares insights on how leaders can thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly evolving world.

How can leaders ensure smooth technology adoption?

For Nigerian executives striving to drive digital transformation, smooth technology adoption demands more than new tools—it requires embedding technology as a driver of organisational agility and resilience. Peters suggests leveraging proven frameworks such as Kotter’s 8-Step Change Model and the ADKAR model. He emphasises the importance of cultural alignment in fostering employee buy-in.

“Leaders need to foster environments where technology complements human capabilities,” Peters explains. “Adobe’s transition to a cloud-based model succeeded because it ensured employee buy-in at every stage. Similarly, Nigerian organisations can benefit by tailoring training to address specific challenges, as seen in Microsoft’s Office 365 rollout.”

This aligns with TEXEM’s methodology, which integrates interactive and context-relevant learning to empower leaders with actionable insights.

How can Nigerian senior leaders drive technology-enhanced efficiency?

According to Peters, aligning technology investments with organisational goals is pivotal. He points to Interswitch, which successfully synchronised its digital payment systems with Nigeria’s cashless policy, enhancing both customer experience and national financial inclusion.

“Collaboration and data-driven decision-making are key,” he states. “Leaders must ensure that technology adoption translates into measurable outcomes. For instance, Nigerian Breweries leverages analytics to optimise its supply chain, demonstrating how technology can boost productivity.”

The TEXEM programme equips participants with tools to apply such principles, ensuring their organisations thrive by optimising resources and driving strategic growth.

How can automation improve service delivery?

Peters highlights automation as a game-changer, particularly when it augments human roles rather than replaces them.

“Nigerian banks like GTBank have implemented AI-driven chatbots to handle routine inquiries, improving response times and customer satisfaction,” he notes. “However, automation’s true value lies in enabling employees to focus on higher-value tasks.”

TEXEM’s programme will delve into hybrid models of automation that enhance operational excellence without losing the human touch—a balance critical for fostering customer trust and loyalty.

How do you future-proof your team?

Future-proofing involves fostering a culture of continuous learning, Peters asserts. “Organisations must prioritise upskilling to navigate technological advancements and market shifts. Platforms like LinkedIn Learning provide accessible ways for employees to develop critical skills.”

He advocates for aligning training with strategic objectives, a key focus of the TEXEM programme. Participants will explore frameworks like the 70-20-10 model to develop a workforce that adapts swiftly to change, ensuring sustained competitiveness in dynamic markets.

How can leaders make better decisions using technology?

“Data-driven decision-making is a cornerstone of modern leadership,” Peters says. However, he cautions against over-reliance on data, stressing the importance of contextual understanding and human judgment.

“Organisations like Dangote Group exemplify this balance, using predictive analytics for insights while relying on experienced leaders for strategic decisions.”

TEXEM’s programme empowers leaders with tools to harness data effectively, providing clarity and confidence in decision-making processes.

What role does immersive learning play in leadership development?

Immersive learning, particularly through Virtual Reality (VR), offers leaders the opportunity to practise decision-making in controlled, high-stakes scenarios. Peters underscores its effectiveness in building resilience and problem-solving capabilities.

“Imagine simulating a crisis scenario where leaders must navigate complex decisions under pressure,” he suggests. “This not only sharpens their strategic thinking but also boosts confidence in real-world applications.”

TEXEM’s dynamic and engaging learning approach includes simulated experiences that mirror the complexities of leading in today’s volatile environment, ensuring practical takeaways for participants.

How can leaders simplify processes without losing control?

Peters champions hyper-automation as a tool for simplifying processes while maintaining oversight.

“Nigerian banks use automated loan processing to enhance efficiency, but the human element remains crucial for compliance and customer service,” he says.

TEXEM’s interactive sessions will provide leaders with strategies to balance automation and human oversight, ensuring streamlined operations without compromising quality.

Why should executives attend the forthcoming TEXEM programme?

“The TEXEM programme stands out because it doesn’t just impart knowledge—it transforms it into actionable strategies,” Peters affirms. “Participants will not only gain insights but also develop the resolve and skills to implement them effectively.”

With its unique blend of intellectual rigour and practical application, the programme is designed to inspire leaders to navigate Nigeria’s dynamic business landscape confidently. For more details, email *[email protected]* or visit *texem.co.uk*.

