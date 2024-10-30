Innovation Meets Real Estate: Kenny Moses and Tobi Esho Forge a Transformative Partnership at Find Earth Realty

Find Earth Realty, led by visionary CEO Kenny Moses, is propelling Nigeria’s real estate industry toward global standards through a groundbreaking partnership. By joining forces with renowned tech entrepreneur Tobi Esho, Find Earth Realty is set to combine real estate expertise and technological innovation, unlocking new opportunities for sustainable growth and industry-wide transformation.

Kenny Moses, CEO of Find Earth Realty, is a distinguished leader with a reputation for excellence in Nigeria’s property market since founding the company in 2023. Her career spans roles at Dradrock Real Estate and Dukiya Investment, where she was celebrated as ‘Best Salesperson’ for two consecutive years. Beyond sales, Kenny is committed to shaping the industry’s future by mentoring aspiring real estate professionals and fostering talent development across the sector.

Kenny’s impressive track record includes brokering some of Nigeria’s most sought-after luxury homes, consistently ranking among the top 10 in property sales nationwide. Her commitment to mentorship is equally noteworthy. She has guided over 20 young professionals in building full-time careers in real estate, cementing her influence as both a market leader and a dedicated mentor.

Find Earth Realty has established a strong reputation through its client-centred approach and visionary developments, beginning with its flagship project, Baruch Residence, in Epe, Lagos. This project garnered significant attention for its blend of luxury and cultural heritage, delivering a unique sense of belonging to investors and homeowners. Following its success, the company launched Ephraim Gardens in Alapoti, Ogun State—a fast-growing industrial hub—where units sold out rapidly.

Building on the success of its recent developments, Find Earth Realty welcomes Tobi Esho, the founder of Elevate Apps, to advance the company’s ambitions. Tobi brings extensive expertise in scaling businesses, backed by his impactful work at Interswitch Group, Venture Garden Group, and Nomba. Known for spearheading multimillion-dollar projects, Tobi’s insights from working with Crowdbotics, a U.S.-based tech giant, will be instrumental in Find Earth’s expansion as he leads new initiatives to bring innovation and technological advancements to the Nigerian real estate market.

Together, Kenny and Tobi bring a synergistic blend of real estate expertise and innovation to Find Earth Realty. Their partnership marks an exciting new chapter, as they aim to unlock untapped potential within Nigeria’s real estate market, delivering exceptional value to clients and investors. Kenny shares, ‘With Tobi’s unparalleled expertise in growth strategy and operational scaling, this partnership positions Find Earth Realty for unprecedented success”.

As the first major development under this partnership, Find Earth Realty’s latest project, Abundance City in Abeokuta, represents an ambitious leap forward. This housing project aims to create a vibrant community of homeowners while tapping into Abeokuta’s tourism potential. Following the success of Baruch Residence and Ephraim Gardens, Abundance City is set to reinforce Find Earth’s position as a trailblazer in Nigeria’s real estate landscape.

Together, Kenny Moses and Tobi Esho are shaping a new future for Nigeria’s real estate.

