Ignite Your Leadership Potential at NALB 7.0

The Niyi Adesanya Leadership Bootcamp (NALB) is a 2-day refuelling programme for Business owners, Investors, Directors, High net-worth individuals, C-suite Executives, Managers, Supervisors, Team leads, and Decision makers. The Bootcamp provides participants with the essential skills for leading themselves and others by cultivating awareness and applying key personal assets towards leadership effectiveness in and out of the workplace. This highly interactive programme with its entertaining yet educative leadership content in a non-threatening learning environment, allows participants to hone their skills while practicing key leadership principles.

With the aim of playing a crucial role in raising world-class leaders, change agents, and problem solvers, the Niyi Adesanya Leadership Bootcamp has engaged hundreds of participants in previous years improving their leadership competencies, values, capabilities, systems, structures, and objectives helping them achieve desired personal and organisational results.

At the seventh edition scheduled to be held at The Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Tuesday 5th and Wednesday 6th of November, 2024, we will engage experts from various fields who will give practical insights on how leaders can grow from a traditional leadership role to providing cutting edge leadership in today’s complex terrain. Leaders today must do more than anticipate change, identify opportunities, create strategic plans, motivate teams, manage risks, solve problems, and make effective decisions; they must also actively engage all resources to achieve results at both personal and organisational levels.

During NALB 7.0, participants will:

Cultivate essential leadership qualities to navigate the volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) landscape with resilience and effectiveness.

Leverage VUCA leadership principles to enhance organisational performance and team dynamics, driving sustainable success in dynamic environments.

Develop readiness and agility to confront change, manage risks, and adapt strategic frameworks in response to anticipated and unforeseen shifts.

Master strategic deployment of leadership strategies to tackle intricate issues, navigate complex problems, and sustain decisive action.

Acquire actionable insights and innovative approaches to spearhead transformative change, fostering growth and executing strategic initiatives within and beyond the workplace.

Taking it a notch higher, this year’s edition will welcome at least 1,000 participants from around the world who will be digging deeper into their leadership competencies, values, capabilities, systems, structures, and objectives and learn how to deploy these key determiners toward achieving desired individual and collective results and outcomes.

In preparation for this year’s edition, our confirmed speakers include;

Lord Michael Hastings – Lord of Scarisbrick, England

Lord Michael John Hastings, has served for almost two decades as a distinguished member of the House of Lords United Kingdom, where he has made significant contributions to leadership and philanthropy. He currently holds the position of Professor of Leadership at the Stephen R. Covey Leadership Centre at Huntsman Business School in the USA and sits on the Concordia Leadership Council. Lord Hastings has an extensive background, having served as Chancellor of Regent’s University London, Vice President at UNICEF UK, and trustee for the Africa Philanthropy Foundation. He previously held key roles such as Head of Public Affairs at the BBC, Global Head of Citizenship at KPMG, and Trustee of the Vodafone Group Foundation. Recognized for his exceptional achievements, he also chairs the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry Black Business Association.

Mr. Atunyota Akpobome Alibaba – Entrepreneur, Actor, and Entertainment Icon

Mr. Atunyota Akpobome is a pioneering figure in Nigerian stand-up comedy, renowned for his role in establishing comedy as a respected profession and business in Nigeria. Over two decades, he has led the charge in elevating Nigerian comedy into the corporate and business spheres, notably becoming the first comedian to ring the Year End Closing Bell of the Nigerian Stock Exchange. His advocacy and achievements have earned him recognition, including induction into the Johnny Walker ‘Striding Man’ Society for his significant contributions to his field and his efforts to inspire others.

