Ifeoluwa Sholola: Pioneering Sustainable Fashion and Empowering Women Through Laraville Clothing

An Emerging Force in the Global Fashion Industry

Introduction:

In an era where sustainability is becoming a cornerstone of modern fashion, Ifeoluwa Sholola stands out as a beacon of innovation and empowerment. As the founder of Laraville Clothing, Sholola has not only built a brand that is deeply rooted in environmental consciousness but has also dedicated her career to uplifting women and fostering talent within the fashion industry.

The Birth of Laraville Clothing:

Founded in 2015, Laraville Clothing began as a bespoke clothing brand catering to women who desired beautifully crafted, custom-made garments. Sholola’s keen eye for design and unwavering commitment to quality quickly set her apart in the fashion landscape. “I wanted to create clothing that not only made women look beautiful but also made them feel empowered,” Sholola explains. “Every piece we crafted was designed to highlight the unique beauty of each individual woman.”

Pivoting to Ready-to-Wear Amidst a Global Crisis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 posed unprecedented challenges for businesses worldwide, and Laraville Clothing was no exception. With the demand for bespoke clothing plummeting due to global lockdowns, Sholola made the strategic decision to pivot to ready-to-wear collections. This move not only saved her business from the brink of collapse but also allowed it to flourish during one of the most challenging periods in recent history.

“Our ready-to-wear line was born out of necessity,” Sholola recalls. “But it turned into an opportunity to explore new designs and reach a broader audience. We stayed true to our values by using deadstock fabrics and maintaining our commitment to sustainability.”

Sholola’s ready-to-wear pieces were met with widespread acclaim, celebrated for their impeccable craftsmanship and timeless design. Yet, what truly set these collections apart was their sustainability. Utilizing deadstock fabrics—materials that would have otherwise gone to waste—Sholola’s collections were as environmentally friendly as they were stylish. “Sustainability isn’t just a trend; it’s a responsibility,” says Sholola. “We’ve always been conscious of our environmental impact, and even during the pandemic, we ensured that our production processes remained as eco-friendly as possible.”

Empowering Women Through Fashion:

Beyond her contributions to sustainable fashion, Ifeoluwa Sholola is also a passionate advocate for women’s empowerment. From the outset, Laraville Clothing has employed and trained women, offering them the skills and opportunities to build careers in fashion. Leftover fabrics from her collections are gifted to young, aspiring designers who are just starting their fashion businesses—a testament to her belief in supporting the next generation of female entrepreneurs.

“Fashion has always been more than just clothing for me,” Sholola reflects. “It’s about creating opportunities and uplifting others. When I see the women I’ve trained go on to start their own businesses, it’s incredibly fulfilling.”

Sholola’s commitment to empowering women was further highlighted during the “Fashion on Fashion Street” charity fashion show she organized in collaboration with GCU London. This event was not just a showcase of her latest collection but a platform for emerging designers and students from minority communities to present their work. The fashion show included a pop-up shop where these designers could sell their merchandise, with 10% of the profits donated to charity.

“I wanted to create a space where young designers could not only showcase their talent but also make a tangible difference,” Sholola explains. “The pop-up shop was a way for them to gain exposure and start building their brands while giving back to the community.”

Looking Forward: A Vision for the Future:

As Ifeoluwa Sholola looks to the future, her ambitions are clear. She plans to return to her bespoke roots in London, where she believes there is a significant gap in the market for affordable, customized fashion that is accessible to all women, regardless of income. By offering bespoke pieces that are both sustainable and cost-effective, Sholola aims to redefine what it means to have luxury, tailor-made clothing.

“I believe that every woman deserves to have at least one beautiful, custom-made dress in her wardrobe,” Sholola says. “My goal is to make bespoke fashion accessible, so that it’s not just something for the wealthy but something that every woman can experience.”

Furthermore, Sholola is committed to continuing her work in empowering women through fashion. She plans to host more charity fashion shows in the UK, furthering her mission to build a supportive community for emerging designers and creatives. “My passion is to use fashion as a tool for empowerment,” she asserts. “I want to help others fulfill their dreams, just as I’ve been able to fulfill mine.”

Ifeoluwa Sholola’s journey from a bespoke tailor in Nigeria to a sustainable fashion pioneer in the UK is a testament to her resilience, creativity, and unwavering commitment to making a difference. As she continues to expand her brand and influence, there is no doubt that she will remain a formidable force in fashion, inspiring others to follow in her footsteps.