Ifeanyi Akosionu: Why Your VPN is Still Using a Rotary Phone -The Modern Guide to Secure WFA

Picture this: It’s 2020, the early days of the great work-from-anywhere experiment. I’m in my home office, tropical drink in hand (because hey, remote work!), when our VPN coughs and splutters like a malfunctioning karaoke machine. Suddenly, a crucial client video call disconnects, causing panic and stress – not exactly the image of a seamless, secure WFA environment.

Turns out, those trusty old VPNs were like trying to secure your online bank account with a rusty padlock. They simply weren’t built for the explosion of remote workers. Many businesses faced similar challenges – phishing attacks, data breaches, and a general feeling of being precariously perched on a cybersecurity tightrope.

At inq., we knew the answer wasn’t clinging to outdated technology. We needed a solution as innovative and adaptable as the WFA revolution itself. Enter our dynamic duo: XDR (Extended Detection and Response) and SASE (Secure Access Service Edge).

The XDR Advantage: More Than Just Buzzwords

Think of XDR as your digital security Sherlock Holmes. It analyses every corner of your data landscape, sniffing out anomalies and threats faster than you can say “phishing attempt.” With XDR, you’re not just getting a security solution; you’re getting a comprehensive security operations platform designed to modernise and streamline your entire cybersecurity strategy.

● Limitless Visibility: Hundreds of one-click integrations, a community of extensions, and simple custom ingestion with one Agent. This means you have a 360-degree view of all your operations, eliminating blind spots.

● Limitless Data: XDR allows for action on frozen storage data (like S3) for years of search, threat intelligence, dashboards, reports, and more. Imagine having years of data at your fingertips, ready to be analysed and reported on.

● Limitless Analysis: Machine learning (ML) and threat intelligence work together to identify anomalies and potential threats. You can aggregate results, prioritise, and investigate across multi-cloud environments, ensuring nothing slips through the cracks.

● Limitless Value: inq. Security is all-inclusive, with no price per seat, agent, or GB ingested. Deploy anywhere—any cloud, on-prem, or both. This flat-rate pricing structure ensures you get comprehensive security without surprise bills.

SASE: The Future of Network Security

Traditional, centralised security solutions are outdated. They’re like trying to control rush hour traffic with a single traffic light. It just doesn’t work. Our SASE approach offers a distributed solution perfect for a distributed workforce.

● Flexible, Consistent Security: SASE delivers a comprehensive range of security services, from threat prevention to NGFW (Next-Generation Firewall) policies, to any edge, ensuring zero-trust network access. This means knowing who is on your network, what is on your network, and protecting assets both on and off the network.

● Reduced Costs: SASE conquers point product sprawl by using a single platform approach and reducing or eliminating capex and opex costs. Say goodbye to multiple security subscriptions and hello to a unified solution.

● Simplified Architecture: SASE consolidates key networking and security functions from disparate point products into single solutions, all easily managed from a single-pane-of-glass management system. This reduces complexity and makes your IT team’s job easier.

● Optimised Performance: Leveraging cloud availability, your team members can easily and securely connect to the Internet, applications, and corporate resources wherever they are located. Whether they’re in a bustling office or a serene beach, their connection remains secure and reliable.

Real-World Impact and Future Trends

The Gartner Report predicts that by the end of 2024, at least 40% of enterprises will be embracing SASE. At inq., we’re not just predicting the future, we’re building it. Our XDR and SASE combo isn’t just about safeguarding your business; it’s about empowering a flexible, efficient, and worry-free WFA experience.

So, the next time you’re sipping your coffee at a café or brainstorming by the beach, remember: with the right security solutions, you don’t have to settle for a rotary-phone-wielding VPN. Embrace the future of secure WFA. Let’s ditch the cold sweat and work smarter, not harder.

