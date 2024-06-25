HL: Unveiling of Victoria Metropolis Master Plan Marks a New Era for Abeokuta

A glimpse into the future of Abeokuta was unveiled on Saturday, June 8th, 2024, as 27th Development showcased the master plan for Victoria Metropolis at a grand event held at the Ebony Life Place, Victoria Island. The event drew a distinguished crowd, including Senator Tolu Odebiyi CON, the Guest of Honor and Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District, accompanied by Olusola Seriki, Senior Architect on the Victoria Metropolis project and Chairman, MVUSA Projekts.

27th Development, one of Nigeria’s fast growing real estate development outfits, led by Founder Samuel Williams and Co-Founder Aare Tunde Debayo-Doherty, presented their groundbreaking plan for the over-100-acre metropolis to an audience of distinguished guests, professionals, stakeholders and investors.

Opeyemi Akudo, Project Architect and CEO of Spacemould, also captivated the audience with a 3D design layout showcasing the city’s infrastructure.

Victoria Metropolis, spanning over 100 acres, is set to be Abeokuta’s first polo and tech city. This innovative project aims to combine state-of-the-art infrastructure, sustainable urban planning, and modern amenities to create a vibrant community and a model for urban living.

The highlight of the event was the presentation by Opeyemi Akudo, Project Architect and CEO of Spacemould, who unveiled the captivating 3D design layout and infrastructure for the innovative city.

“Victoria Metropolis is the first of its kind in Abeokuta,” Akudo declared. “Spanning over four hundred thousand square meters, upon completion, it will be a cultural hub, preserving the historical heritage of Abeokuta, a tech hub fostering innovation, and a thriving commercial centre.”

Poised to become a transformative cornerstone for Abeokuta, Victoria Metropolis promises to redefine the city’s landscape. This ambitious plan serves to preserve Abeokuta’s cultural heritage while promoting cutting-edge advancements and a vibrant commercial district with features like a History and Culture Centre, a Film Village, a Farmers Market, an Adire Mall, a tech hub and a vocational school.

Senator Odebiyi lauded the innovative spirit behind Victoria Metropolis. “This project exemplifies the kind of forward-thinking development that propels our region towards a brighter future,” he stated. “I am highly impressed by the innovative vision behind Victoria Metropolis,” Senator Odebiyi remarked.

The Founder, 27th Development, Samuel E. Williams, echoed this sentiment, drawing an inspiring comparison: “Victoria Metropolis is akin to Dubai’s transformation. With the right vision and execution, we can create a modern marvel here in Abeokuta.”

Aare Tunde Debayo-Doherty, Co-Founder of 27th Development, highlighted the strong support the project has received from the Ogun State government. “The government’s keen interest in seeing Victoria Metropolis flourish is a testament to the project’s potential to unlock economic growth for the entire region,” he stated. “The high level of interest from investors has been equally encouraging, and we are confident that together we will make Victoria Metropolis a reality.”

The unveiling of Victoria Metropolis’ master plan marks a significant step forward for Abeokuta. This innovative project holds the potential to transform the city into a cultural hub, a centre for technological advancement, and a bustling commercial centre. With continued collaboration and a commitment to the ambitious vision, Victoria Metropolis has the potential to be a true catalyst for positive change in Abeokuta.