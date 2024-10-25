Heartfelt Congratulations on Air Peace’s 10th Anniversary

Dear Mr. Allen Onyema,

It is with great respect and admiration that I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the entire Air Peace team on this momentous occasion of your 10th anniversary. This milestone is a testament to the exceptional leadership, dedication, and vision that have shaped Air Peace into one of the most esteemed airlines in Africa.

Over the past decade, Air Peace has consistently demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to excellence, setting new standards in customer service, safety, and innovation. The reputation you have built is commendable and stands as a symbol of resilience and growth in an ever-evolving industry.

I especially acknowledge the hard work and commitment of your team, whose efforts continue to elevate your company. It is clear that Air Peace has much to celebrate, and I am confident that the years ahead will bring even greater success and opportunities.

Once again, congratulations on this remarkable achievement, and I wish Air Peace continued growth and prosperity.

Warm regards,

Prince Thomas Ogungbangbe (Ph.D)

Chief Executive Officer

