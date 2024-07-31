Health as a Catalyst for Multigenerational Wealth

By Kemi Ojenike

The ability to create and sustain value is inextricably linked to one’s well-being, a truth captured in the timeless adage “health is wealth.” However, because the decline in health is often gradual and insidious, it’s easy to underestimate the profound impact it can have on long-term success and the creation of multigenerational wealth.

Maintaining good health is not merely a personal aspiration but a strategic imperative for those seeking to build and preserve wealth over generations. Its far-reaching implications touch upon numerous facets of an individual’s life and financial well-being.

Productivity and Professional Success

Good health is a fundamental driver of productivity and professional achievement. A healthy individual possesses the physical and mental vitality necessary to engage fully in their work, maintain a consistent schedule, and tackle challenges with vigor. They are better equipped to excel in their careers, climb the ladder of success, and ultimately achieve greater financial rewards. This, in turn, contributes to the accumulation of wealth that can be passed down to future generations.

Longevity and Financial Planning

Physical and mental well-being are also critical contributors to a longer and more active life. Individuals who prioritize their health are more likely to enjoy extended years of productivity and engagement in wealth-building activities. This longevity allows for greater participation in long-term financial strategies, such as retirement planning, investments, and estate planning, ensuring that wealth is not only accumulated but also preserved and transferred effectively to future generations.

Entrepreneurial Success and Business Growth

For entrepreneurs and business leaders, good health is a non-negotiable asset. It fuels the energy, focus, and resilience required to navigate the complexities of business ownership, make sound decisions under pressure, and inspire teams to achieve ambitious goals. A healthy entrepreneur is better equipped to overcome obstacles, adapt to changing market conditions, and ultimately build a thriving enterprise that can generate wealth for generations to come.

Health as a Shield Against Adversity

Health also serves as a buffer against unforeseen risks and challenges. Individuals in good health are more resilient in the face of unexpected setbacks, such as economic downturns, market volatility, or personal crises. They are better equipped to cope with stress, adapt to changing circumstances, and make sound decisions even under pressure, thereby protecting the family’s financial stability during turbulent times.

Given the undeniable link between health and wealth preservation, it’s imperative for individuals and families to adopt a proactive and holistic approach to health management. This includes regular medical checkups, a balanced diet, regular exercise, stress management techniques, and adequate sleep. By investing in their health, individuals are investing in their financial future and the well-being of their families for generations to come.

Multigenerational wealth preservation is not solely about financial strategies and investment portfolios; it’s about nurturing the physical and mental well-being of those who create, manage, and inherit that wealth. A deliberate focus on health ensures that individuals can actively participate in wealth management strategies, make informed financial decisions, and adapt to changing economic landscapes, ultimately contributing to the long-term preservation and growth of the family’s financial legacy.

The Ripple Effect of a Health-Conscious Culture

Entrepreneurial success is often a reflection of the entrepreneur’s values and vision. By prioritizing health and incorporating a health plan into their overall strategy, entrepreneurs not only safeguard their personal well-being but also cultivate a family culture that values physical and mental wellness. This shared commitment to health becomes interwoven into the fabric of the family legacy, influencing future generations’ approach to both personal well-being and financial stewardship.

Furthermore, a well-designed health plan seamlessly integrates into comprehensive financial planning. It includes considerations such as health insurance coverage, emergency funds for unexpected medical expenses, and estate planning to ensure the smooth transfer of assets and healthcare directives. Adequate coverage and financial preparedness serve as a protective buffer, preventing unforeseen health events from derailing the family’s financial stability and long-term wealth goals.

By demonstrating a proactive and conscientious approach to health, entrepreneurs set a powerful example of responsibility and foresight for future generations. This legacy of prioritizing both personal well-being and business success establishes a precedent that can guide and inspire future family members to make informed decisions about their own health and financial futures.

Avoiding Regret: The Importance of Early Action

Perhaps the most compelling reason to integrate health as a strategic consideration in wealth-building is to avoid the profound regret that can arise later in life. It’s a tragic irony to dedicate years of hard work and sacrifice to achieve financial success only to find oneself unable to fully enjoy the fruits of that labor due to preventable health issues. By taking proactive steps to maintain their health, individuals ensure that they can savor their accomplishments, pursue their passions, and live fulfilling lives well into their golden years.

Empowering Autonomy: The Role of Healthcare Directives

As individuals age, concerns about maintaining control over their health and well-being naturally arise. Many fear the possibility of inadequate or misinformed healthcare decisions being made on their behalf by loved ones during times of incapacity. This can encompass critical choices such as hospital selection, life-support measures, and the pursuit of second opinions.

To address these anxieties and assert their autonomy, individuals can proactively create a Power of Attorney of Care (or a similar legal document depending on their jurisdiction). This document empowers them to articulate their specific healthcare preferences, including hospital choices, life-sustaining treatment options, and the desire for second opinions. By clearly outlining their wishes, individuals can guide their healthcare proxy, ensuring that their values and beliefs are respected even if they are unable to communicate them directly.

A Power of Attorney of Care is not a static document; it should be viewed as a living instrument that evolves alongside an individual’s circumstances. Regular review and updates are essential to ensure that it accurately reflects the person’s current medical condition, preferences, and values. Changes in health status, personal beliefs, or family dynamics may necessitate adjustments to the directives or the designated healthcare proxy.

Open and transparent communication with family members and healthcare providers is equally crucial. Discussing end-of-life preferences, treatment options, and personal values in a candid and compassionate manner can provide invaluable insights to loved ones. It helps to create a shared understanding of the individual’s wishes, reducing the potential for misunderstandings or disagreements during times of crisis. These conversations can also alleviate anxiety, foster a sense of trust, and strengthen the family’s ability to navigate difficult decisions together.

Staying in control of one’s health throughout the ups and downs of life, especially in the demanding world of business and the later stages of life, is a habit that should be cultivated early and maintained diligently. After all, while a CEO can be replaced, an office can be changed, the human body is irreplaceable. It’s a finite resource that requires ongoing care and attention to function optimally.

Kemi is a Family Wealth Advisor at Meristem Family Office ([email protected])