Guinness Nigeria Holds 2024 Annual General Meeting Amidst Transition and Growth

Lagos, Nigeria — Guinness Nigeria Plc, a leading Total Beverage Alcohol company, has held its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM), welcoming shareholders for an event that highlighted both resilience and progress. This year’s AGM is particularly significant as it follows the recent transition to a new majority shareholding, marking a new chapter in the company’s history.

During the AGM, Guinness Nigeria presented its financial results for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, the company reported strong topline growth, underscoring its ability to navigate adversity and the challenging operating environment. The shareholders of the company also granted unanimous approval to all the resolutions presented at the AGM, including the confirmation of the new directors appointed to the Board of the company.

Chair of the Board of Directors, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Dr. Omobola Johnson, said, “Within the period under review, Guinness Nigeria proactively realigned and repositioned itself to effectively adapt to the changing landscape of the FMCG sector in Nigeria. We continue to place a premium on the constant delivery of quality products to our consumers in relentless pursuit of our aim to be one of the best performing, most respected consumer products company in Nigeria.”

Dr. Johnson emphasized the company’s strong focus on innovation and consumer satisfaction, identifying them as key drivers of its success. She noted that as Nigeria’s foremost Total Beverage Alcohol company, innovation plays a central role in its operations. The company remains committed to continuously evolving to meet consumer needs while preserving the legacy of its iconic brands. This approach, she explained, has enabled Guinness Nigeria to maintain its market leadership, with a firm intent to build on this legacy in the years ahead.

The Managing Director of Guinness Nigeria Plc, Girish Sharma echoed these sentiments, outlining the company’s strategic direction following the acquisition by Tolaram Group.

“Guinness Nigeria is one of the country’s leading companies, and while we have faced challenges such as currency volatility, we are taking decisive steps to address them. My three key priorities are restoring profitability, improving production efficiency, and building a strong, empowered team.”

Sharma emphasized the importance of financial performance and sustainable growth: “Our goal is to ensure every bottle we produce is more profitable and efficiently made. By empowering our teams, I am confident we will drive sustainable growth.”

He also highlighted the company’s resilience: “Despite macroeconomic challenges like inflation and FX volatility, Guinness Nigeria continues to deliver strong results through operational efficiency, innovation, and sustainability. Our transition under the new ownership presents exciting growth opportunities, including local sourcing initiatives that will drive both revenue and job creation.”

On sustainability, Sharma added, “As we embark on this new chapter, we remain committed to sustainable practices, strong governance, and community engagement. These values, along with our innovative strategies, will position us for even greater success.”

With the AGM concluded, Guinness Nigeria looks forward to the next phase of its journey, grounded in its strong foundation of iconic brands, innovative practices, and commitment to delivering value to its shareholders and stakeholders. Shareholders expressed optimism about the future, particularly the opportunities that the change in ownership will bring.

About Guinness Nigeria Plc

Guinness Nigeria, is the foremost Total Beverage Alcohol company in Nigeria with a wide portfolio of brands catering to consumers of non-alcohol and alcohol beverages including Malts, Ready-to-Drinks, Spirits, Stout & Beers. Some of its well-known and well-respected brands include, Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, Guinness Smooth, Malta Guinness, Orijin Bitters, Dubic Malt, Gordons Pink Berry, Gordons Orange Sunset, Smirnoff Ice, Smirnoff X1 Choco Vodka, Smirnoff Pine-apple Punch, amongst others.

With a very clear ambition – “To be one of the best performing, most trusted and respected consumer products companies in Nigeria”, Guinness Nigeria delivers on its sustainability and responsibility commitments which are focused on three areas: Promoting Positive Drinking, Championing Inclusion and Diversity and Pioneering Grain to Glass sustainability. The company continues to be a champion for responsible drinking and community development.

