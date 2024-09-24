Golden Penny Launches “Easy To Spread, Good For The Family” Campaign

Golden Penny, a well-established name in household food products, proudly introduces its latest campaign, “Easy To Spread, Good For The Family,” designed to promote the health benefits, convenience, and versatility of its popular Classic Spread. Launched on the 6th of September 2024, the campaign aims to highlight how Golden Penny Spread can fit seamlessly into everyday family life, offering a nutritious solution for modern households.

Golden Penny Spread is made from low-fat, vegetable oils and enriched with 7 essential vitamins—A, D, E, B9 (Folic Acid), B1 (Thiamine), B12 (Cobalamin), and B3 (Niacin)—making them a healthy and balanced choice for all ages. This plant-based spread provides important nutrients that contribute to a balanced diet, making it ideal for everyday meals, even if it’s breakfast, school lunches, or snacks.

With Golden Penny Spread, families can enjoy nutritious and convenient meals without compromising on taste. Its smooth, creamy texture ensures ease of spreading on a variety of foods, while its rich flavor makes it a hit with both kids and adults. Available in a range of sizes—15g, 250g, 450g, and 900g—this spread is designed to fit the needs of every household, offering practical portions for different occasions, whether at home or on the go.

Golden Penny’s Spread stands out not just for its health benefits but also for its exceptional taste and quality. It boasts a satisfying aroma and aftertaste, a smooth, creamy texture, and a visually appealing rich yellow color. With a balanced level of saltiness, sweetness, and oiliness, it is designed to enhance the taste of any meal.

Through the “Easy To Spread, Good For The Family” campaign, Golden Penny reinforces its commitment to delivering products that support the health and well-being of families across Nigeria. With a focus on quality, nutrition, and convenience, Golden Penny Spread continues to play a pivotal role in making mealtime both nutritious and enjoyable for families everywhere.

For more information on the “Easy To Spread, Good For The Family” campaign, follow us on Instagram, Twitter & Facebook[@GpennySpreads].

Learn more about our products & recipes at www.fmnfoods.com