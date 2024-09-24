Genotype and Compatibility: Protecting your future now

Your journey to building a future is full of exciting possibilities, but it becomes even more meaningful when you’re well-informed. Understanding your genetic health is crucial to ensuring that this journey remains smooth and joyful, free from avoidable challenges.

At Noella Foundation, we believe that love and health should go hand in hand. We’re committed to guiding you through the vital, yet sometimes complex, information about genotype compatibility. Our mission is to make this personal, helping you understand the impact of your genotype on your relationship and your future family.

It may seem daunting at first, but with the right support, you can navigate it all. We are here to provide the guidance you need, helping you make informed decisions about love and life. Together, we can prevent the hardships caused by Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) and ensure healthier generations to come.

Here’s a quick guide to genotype compatibility:

• AA + AA: No risk of Sickle Cell Disease

• AA + AS: Safe, but potential carrier of the sickle cell trait

• AS + AS: 25% risk of having a child with SCD

• AS + SS / SS + SS: High risk of having a child with SCD

At Noella Foundation, we’re making this journey easier for you by ensuring that you understand your genetic health and its role in finding love. Take the step today—know your genotype and secure a brighter future for yourself and your family.