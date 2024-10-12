Fure Eviosekwofa Leads Furex Technologies to Feed 1,000 Lagosians to Commemorate App Anniversary

Lagos, Nigeria – Friday October 11, 2024 – CEO and Founder of Furex Technologies, Fure Eviosekwofa, showed a compassionate and benevolent approach, by leading his team to commemorate the Furex App 1-year anniversary by feeding 1,000 people on the streets of Lagos.

Sunday 6th of October 2024 marked Furex App’s 1 year anniversary, after having launched the crypto and gift cards trading platform in 2023. To celebrate the app’s anniversary and success so far, the CEO led the team to provide meals for 1,000 Lagosians, emphasizing how continually striving to be better can lead to helping those around us become better too.

In just 1 year, the Furex App has served over one hundred and fifty thousand (150,000) customers, as noted by the CEO in his celebratory post online. [Link: https://x.com/officialfuretin/status/1842998363853140341].

Making crypto and gift card trading easy and fast for thousands of Nigerians, the company had signed industry leading ambassadors like Ola of Lagos, Classy Jesters, IsokoBoy and Anthon Umeh.

Customers have also gotten rewards for their continuous usage of the app for trading. A leaderboard challenge saw a top trader win a Brand New Car from the company, with other active traders winning gadgets like high end iPhones, Smart TV, PS5 and more.

From the act of feeding people, empowering the community and looking out for their customers, Furex has reminded us that we’re all human beings deserving of kindness, paying it forward and making a positive impact on our society.

The company just last month sponsored the BusinessDay Blockchain conference as a leader in the industry. Fure, the CEO, spoke on trust and led conversations on cryptocurrency and blockchain adoption in Africa. This highlights Furex’s leading impact in the crypto space, with a commitment to rewarding excellence and fostering a supportive trading community.

The coming days are even going to be more exciting, said the CEO, while speaking on the 1-year anniversary of the app. There will be more dedication to promoting financial literacy, empowerment, and inclusivity in the digital finance ecosystem. As Furex continues to expand its offerings and reach, it remains at the forefront of driving positive change and innovation in the industry.

