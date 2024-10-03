Frontline Homes Turns One: Pioneering Affordable Land Ownership and Expanding into Construction Services

Frontline Homes, a fast-growing real estate company, recently celebrated its first anniversary by announcing its expansion into the construction sector, while continuing its mission to make land and home ownership accessible to every Nigerian income earner. As part of this milestone celebration, the company launched its inaugural construction project, The Charlotte Aseese—a residential development aimed at providing modern and affordable homes for Nigerian families.

During the anniversary event, Seun Osigbesan, founder of Frontline Homes, reiterated the company’s commitment to closing Nigeria’s housing deficit through innovative solutions, such as flexible payment plans and affordable land schemes. According to Osigbesan, this vision is the driving force behind Frontline Homes’ success in the real estate industry despite economic challenges.

“From day one, our goal has been to make homeownership easy and accessible for everyone, regardless of their income level. We’ve been able to achieve this by creating diverse land and housing packages that cater to different financial capacities. This flexibility has allowed us to remain strong, even as inflation affects the cost of materials and construction,” Osigbesan said.

In addition to affordable land ownership, the company’s decision to venture into construction marks an exciting new chapter. The first project under this initiative, The Charlotte Aseese, is designed to offer high-quality, durable, and sustainable homes that align with Frontline Homes’ values of reliability and long-term value. The project promises to set a new standard for affordability without compromising on quality.

Speaking on the construction launch, Obinna Udensi, Chief Operating Officer at Frontline Homes, explained that the decision to expand into construction was driven by a desire to provide turnkey solutions for clients. “We are not just selling land; we are now offering fully constructed homes that embody our core principles of quality, durability, and timeless design,” Udensi said.

The expansion into construction is part of Frontline Homes’ broader strategy to create a century-long impact on Nigeria’s housing industry. “We’re building a legacy that will last, ensuring that the properties we develop are not only affordable but stand the test of time. Our focus is not just on the present, but on creating long-term value for future generations,” Udensi added.

In addition to discussing the company’s growth, Osigbesan also called on the Nigerian government to reduce high interest rates, which have made accessing affordable funding a challenge for real estate developers. He urged the government to support private sector investment in the housing sector by lowering rates and offering incentives to make housing development more feasible.

“The government needs to step up and make it easier for companies like ours to expand and bridge the housing deficit. By reducing interest rates and providing easier access to funding, we can take on bigger projects and deliver homes that are affordable for everyone,” Osigbesan emphasized.

As Frontline Homes enters its second year, the company remains dedicated to its vision of providing affordable housing solutions across Nigeria, while expanding its footprint in the construction industry. With The Charlotte Aseese as the starting point, Frontline Homes is poised to be a major player in Nigeria’s real estate landscape for years to come.

