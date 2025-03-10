Rolad Properties and Allied Services Limited, a leading real estate and land investment company in Nigeria, is proud to unveil OAK Farms in Kobape, Abeokuta. This launch follows the outstanding success of Top Grange Farm Estate Schemes 1 and 2, marking a new milestone in sustainable land investment and passive income opportunities.

Building on a Proven Legacy

Over the past year, Top Grange Farm Estate, located in Orile Ilugun, has transformed the landscape of land ownership and agricultural investment in Nigeria. Subscribers have benefited from strategically positioned land, earning annual passive income without any farming experience or direct involvement. Rolad Properties manages all farming activities, from planting to marketing, ensuring stress-free returns for subscribers.

What people are saying regarding Top Grange Farm Estate

“Top Grange Farm Estate has made land ownership accessible and affordable for me. The farm returns are impressive, and I’m so glad I bought into it”. – Folakemi Adeyemi, Lagos, Nigeria

“The process was seamless and the team was invaluable. I’m enjoying my effortless farm returns, and I’m so grateful.” – Emmanuel Ojo, Lagos, Nigeria.

“I love that I can own land and also earn a steady income at the same time. The team at Rolad Properties handles everything, and I get to enjoy the benefits.” – Dr. Uju Oke

“The agribusiness expert at Rolad Properties knows their onions. My farm investment has been profitable from the start and I couldn’t be happier.” – Mr. Yusuf from Ibadan.

With the launch of OAK Farms, this highly successful model is now being extended to Kobape, Abeokuta, presenting new opportunities for investors seeking financial stability and wealth creation.

Why Invest in OAK Farms?

Investing in OAK Farms provides multiple advantages:

Land Ownership: Secure a prime piece of farmland in Kobape, Abeokuta, an emerging investment hotspot.

Consistent Passive Income: Earn steady annual returns from farm activities without lifting a finger.

Zero Farming Experience Needed: Rolad Properties oversees all aspects, including planting, harvesting, and sales.

Long-Term Asset Growth: Your land appreciates in value while generating immediate financial rewards.

Contribution to Agricultural Development: By investing, you support job creation, food security, and sustainable agriculture in Nigeria.

A Word from Our CEO

Speaking about the launch, Dotun Oloyede, MD/CEO of Rolad Properties, stated:

“The overwhelming success of Top Grange Farm Estate has reaffirmed our belief in the power of land and agriculture as vehicles for wealth creation. OAK Farms is more than just an expansion; it’s a bold step in redefining land banking, fostering financial security, and contributing to national food production. We invite everyone to join this movement towards a more prosperous future.”

Join the Movement – Secure Your Future Today!

The launch of OAK Farms provides a rare opportunity for individuals looking to diversify their income streams through land investment and agriculture.

Visit our website to learn more and subscribe today: www.roladproperties.com

Follow us on Instagram for updates and success stories: @roladpropertiesltd

Watch our latest estate launch announcement on YouTube: Click here

About Rolad Properties

Rolad Properties and Allied Services Limited is a trusted name in real estate development, land investment, and property management in Nigeria. The company is committed to providing innovative solutions that help individuals and organizations build wealth through secure and profitable real estate investments.

For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:

📩 Email: [email protected]

📞 Call/WhatsApp: +234 8168341690 OR +234 8104495361

🌐 Website: www.roladproperties.com

