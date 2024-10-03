FPL Media Wins Outstanding Use of Transit in OOH Advertising Award at Edge Awards

FPL Media, a trailblazer in Nigeria’s out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry, has once again demonstrated its leadership by securing the Outstanding Use of Transit in OOH Advertising Award at the prestigious Edge Awards. The award, organized by Marketing Edge Magazine, honors the company’s exceptional use of transit spaces for advertising, a sector where innovation is key to driving brand visibility and engagement.

The Edge Awards is one of the most esteemed platforms recognizing excellence in the marketing and advertising industry. According to the organizers, the recognition of FPL Media was a result of its consistent innovation, rising brand equity, and performance that outpaced its competitors over the past year.

Speaking on the accolade, Lanre Ashaolu, FPL Media’s CEO, shared his excitement and gratitude, emphasizing the company’s unwavering commitment to creative excellence. “This award is a testament to our team’s relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in OOH advertising. Transit advertising is a dynamic and challenging space, and we are proud to be leading the charge in creating impactful campaigns that connect brands with their audiences in powerful ways,” he stated.

The CEO further highlighted how this award would positively impact FPL Media’s business trajectory. “This recognition not only solidifies our position as an industry leader but also inspires us to aim even higher.

In addition to their success in the transit advertising sector, FPL Media has consistently demonstrated a forward-thinking approach, integrating digital solutions with traditional OOH formats.

John Ajayi, Publisher/CEO of Marketing Edge Magazine, praised FPL Media’s achievements and their transformative role in the OOH industry. “FPL Media’s strategic use of transit spaces has not only set them apart but has also redefined how transit advertising can be leveraged for maximum brand exposure. Their creativity and innovation make them a true leader in this field, and we are thrilled to celebrate their success.”

As FPL Media continues to push the boundaries of outdoor advertising in Nigeria, the company’s focus on innovation and client satisfaction remains unwavering. With the recognition from the Edge Awards, the future looks bright for this trailblazing agency as it continues to set new benchmarks in the OOH industry.

