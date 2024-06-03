Forvis Mazars shakes up professional services industry with its new $5 billion global network

Largest new entrant in global rankings in decades

[Lagos/Nigeria]: Two leading professional services firms, Mazars, an international partnership operating in over 100 countries and territories, and FORVIS, a top-ranked firm in the United States, today, mark the official launch of their new global network, Forvis Mazars.

Forvis Mazars, a top 10 global network* is the largest new entrant into the global rankings in decades. As a two-firm network, Forvis Mazars is unique in the market and provides the agility, capacity and coverage to support clients wherever in the world they operate. This move brings increased choice in the market, serving the public interest.

The network comprises two members: Forvis Mazars, LLP in the United States and Forvis Mazars Group SC, an internationally integrated partnership operating in over 100 countries and territories. The network will be governed through a structure that includes a Global Network Board, responsible for enabling seamless collaboration and client delivery worldwide.

• Hervé Hélias will serve as the first Chair of the Global Network Board. Hélias will also continue to

serve his ongoing mandate as Chairman of the Group Executive Board of Forvis Mazars Group,

SC (formerly Mazars Group). Matt Snow, Chairman of Forvis Mazars, LLP (formerly FORVIS,

LLP) will serve as Vice Chair of the Global Network Board.

• In the United States, Tom Watson will continue to serve as CEO of Forvis Mazars, LLP (formerly

FORVIS, LLP) and will also sit on the Network Board. Rob Pruitt, Fran Randall and Tim York from Forvis Mazars, LLP will sit on the Global Network Board.

• David Chaudat, Pascal Jauffret, Véronique Ryckaert and Phil Verity from Forvis Mazars

Group will sit on the Global Network Board.

Hélias comments: “This is a momentous and exciting time for our clients, our profession and our people. Mazars and Forvis have worked together for over 20 years and share a commitment to delivering an outstanding client experience. We are well positioned to deliver excellence, everywhere, under a single global brand. Clients will get consistent, high-quality, comprehensive services worldwide, and we remain agile and flexible to their specific needs. I am extremely proud to serve as first Chair of the Global Network Board. Working together, I am confident that our two firms will continue to empower our people to raise the bar for client service standards, while challenging industry opportunities to support future needs in local markets.”

“Forvis Mazars is built on our commitment to listen to our clients, anticipate the challenges they face, and deliver an unmatched client experience in all that we do,” Watson said. “This new network will quickly unlock new opportunities for our clients and our people, and both groups can feel confident that we are making decisions with their long-term success in mind.”

“The Forvis Mazars brand symbolizes a significant milestone for our Nigerian clients and teams,” says

Uhabia Ojike, Managing Partner at Forvis Mazars in Nigeria. “Guided by our principle of ‘Built for

Forward,’ this new network strengthens our ability to provide world-class services locally, while also

granting access to a broader pool of specialists and industry knowledge. This will fuel sustainable growth for our clients, further equipping them with bespoke solutions to navigate the complexities of the global market and compete in the dynamic global space.”

*Source: IAB World Network rankings 2023.

Based on 2023 revenues of Mazars €2.8bn ($3bn) and FORVIS €1.6bn ($1.7bn)

Adaobi Osuji, Marketing & Communications Manager, Forvis Mazars in Nigeria

[email protected] / +234 (0) 909 320 5585

Heather McMaster, Head of PR, Forvis Mazars Group

[email protected] / +44 (0) 20 7063 4165

About Forvis Mazars

Forvis Mazars is a leading global professional services network. The network operates under a single brand worldwide, with just two members: Forvis Mazars LLP in the United States and Forvis Mazars Group SC, an internationally integrated partnership operating in over 100 countries and territories. Both member firms share a commitment to providing an unmatched client experience, delivering audit & assurance, tax and advisory services around the world. Together, our strategic vision strives to move our clients, people, industry and communities forward.

Forvis Mazars is the brand name for the Forvis Mazars Global network (Forvis Mazars Global Limited) and its two independent members: Forvis Mazars LLP in the United States and Forvis Mazars Group SC.

Forvis Mazars Global Limited is a UK private company limited by guarantee and does not provide any services to clients.

Visit forvismazars.com/global to learn more.