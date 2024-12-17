Forvis Mazars Group announces new governance model and leadership positions

Hervé Hélias reappointed Chairman

Pascal Jauffret appointed CEO

New governance framework supports sustainable growth and agility

17 December 2024: Forvis Mazars Group (legacy Mazars), the international audit, tax and advisory services partnership, today announces the appointments of Hervé Hélias and Pascal Jauffret as Chairman and CEO respectively, as part of its evolved governance structure.

With the new model, which is effective immediately, governance, strategy setting and oversight around key topics will be provided by a Group Governing Board (GGB), with a Group Executive Committee (GEC) entrusted with leadership and execution of those decisions, alongside the day-to-day delivery and implementation of the Group’s strategy. As Chairman, Helias will lead the GGB and as CEO, Jauffret will lead the GEC.

These developments are part of the firm’s strategy to further advance the business, enhance the integrity of its operations and sustain its ongoing development as a top ten global firm.

Chairman Hervé Hélias said: “Stewardship is one of our core values and, as we have grown and strengthened our business, we have decided to evolve our governance framework. This will allow us to continue to grow our partnership as a distinctive and resilient force in the markets and societies in which we work and live.”

He continued: “I am delighted Pascal will assume the role of CEO. With his extensive international experience, I cannot think of anyone better to put our strategy into action.”

Commenting on his appointment, Pascal Jauffret said: “I have worked with Hervé for over 25 years, including the past five as part of the Group Executive Board. I am truly honoured to have been elected to this new role by the partnership and look forward to driving our strategy forward, sparking long-term growth and success in those business areas where we seek to excel and provide a bright future to our people.”

Hélias joined Mazars (now Forvis Mazars) as a fresh graduate in 1986 and has held some of the most demanding leadership positions in the partnership. In 2012 he was appointed Managing Partner in France and Co-CEO of the Group, before becoming CEO in 2016. He has been Chairman and CEO of the Group Executive Board since 2018.

Jauffret started his career as an auditor and has been with the firm since 1997. He has undertaken various assignments and leadership roles including Managing Partner of Italy, Head of M&A and driving the firm’s expansion in the Asia Pacific region. He has been a member of the Group Executive Board since 2019.

Hélias concluded: “Our firm’s story has been one of collective and sustained growth. I firmly believe that we have never been in a better position than we are today, to provide exciting, rewarding opportunities for our people and to deliver the exceptional multidisciplinary expertise that our clients and the market need.”

Notes to editors:

Group Governing Board (GGB)

Led by Chairman, Hervé Hélias, the GGB sets the strategy and is responsible for governance and oversight of key topics.

The GGB comprises Chairman + 14 members, including two external members. Click here for full details.

Group Executive Committee (GEC)

Led by CEO, Pascal Jauffret, the GEC is entrusted with leadership and execution of strategic decisions.

The GEC comprises CEO + six members. Click here for full details.

[Other recent appointments include Pascale Besse who succeeds Ariane Rossi as Group CFO. [click here].

This latest news comes six months after the launch of the firm’s global network – one which created the largest new entrant to global industry rankings in decades. Hélias continues in his capacity as Chairman of the global network and Jauffret as a member of the network board. [click here]

