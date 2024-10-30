Football For Good: Cowrywise Combines Sports and Social Responsibility to Raise 1 Billion Naira to Support Education

Lagos, Nigeria – This weekend, Cowrywise held the inaugural Cowrywise Super Cup, a groundbreaking event uniting 12 corporate teams with a shared purpose to raise ₦1 billion to support underprivileged children’s access to quality education in Nigeria. The event, which took place at the Local Government Primary School in GRA Ikeja, brought together top corporations, local influencers, and football fans alike in a dynamic display of #FootballForGood.

With this tournament, Cowrywise is pioneering a unique approach to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), channeling the universal passion for football to address Nigeria’s critical education gap. According to a 2024 UNESCO report, “Of a total 34.8 million children who are of primary school age, 9.6 million are estimated to be out of school, making Nigeria the country with the highest number of out-of-school primary school age children in the world”. By mobilizing corporate entities and the public around this cause, Cowrywise aims to ignite change in educational access and equity across the country.

Transforming Lives Through Education

At the event, Razaq Ahmed, CEO of Cowrywise, emphasized the organization’s commitment to meaningful, lasting impact:

“We believe in the transformative power of education. Today, we proudly announce the launch of the Cowrywise Endowment Fund—an initiative born from our unwavering belief in every child’s potential, regardless of their background. We hope that the N1bn seed target for the fund will help shape the lives of many young people from low-income communities for generations to come. We are not doing this alone. We unite with like-minded partners who share our vision for a brighter, more equitable future. Together, we aim to leave a lasting imprint on the Nigerian educational landscape by providing targeted interventions for those who need access to quality education. We can’t wait to see the generational impact of this initiative.”

This event acts as a beacon of hope for children whose futures, like that of Franklin Ayodeji from Ikorodu, once seemed limited by circumstances. Raised in a low-income community, Franklin’s path was transformed when he secured a scholarship after excelling in the National Common Entrance Exam. With this support, he moved on to excel at Lead-Forte Gate College, Lekki, and is well on his way to achieving his dream of becoming a scientist. His story exemplifies the struggles faced by many Nigerian children, but also the potential for impact when communities rally together. With this initiative, stories like Seun’s can change for the better.

A Legacy of Social Responsibility

Cowrywise has a demonstrated history of social impact, extending beyond education. In September 2019, the company led a healthcare initiative for Sagbokoji Island, a remote community with limited access to healthcare. Cowrywise’s app featured a donation campaign that raised ₦4 million, significantly improving medical facilities and services for 200,000 residents. This hands-on approach embodies Cowrywise’s dedication to uplifting underserved communities.

In 2021 for International Women’s Day, the company launched the Design Fund for Women, an initiative that provided financial and professional support for 75 women pursuing careers in design. This program, developed in partnership with prominent design firms across Nigeria, offered participants access to one-on-one mentorship with industry-leading female designers. Many went on to secure internships and job placements, empowering women to advance in a competitive field.

Other more recent initiatives include Cowrywise’s renovation of a football pitch for Ikeja Primary School, transforming it into a safe, vibrant community hub. Additionally, Cowrywise’s Football Savings Goals product offers football fans a chance to save in an engaging way, using each goal scored by their favourite teams as motivation to build healthier financial habits. Through initiatives like these, Cowrywise combines social good with financial literacy, empowering Nigerians to build a secure future.

Harnessing the Power of Sports for Social Change: The Super Cup Story

By leveraging sports, Cowrywise is establishing a platform that brings the public closer to CSR efforts and lends a voice to the challenges in Nigeria’s educational landscape with football serving as a unifying force, making this tournament an ideal vehicle for galvanizing support for educational equity.

Grillo, Cowrywise’s Head of Growth & Marketing, commented on this approach:

“We see football as a powerful medium for fostering connection and community. The Super Cup is just one example of how we can come together to create positive, lasting change in the lives of young Nigerians. Our focus on education today is central to building a more inclusive society.”

Corporate and Community Involvement

Leading companies like AltSchool Africa, Food Concepts PLC, Branch International, Lenco (YC W22), Dentsu Creative, 500chow, Mixta Africa, Sycamore.NG, ALX Africa, and Princeps Credit Systems Limited joined forces to support this cause, bringing a heightened awareness to the importance of accessible education. Oludamola Olubajo, lead convener of the event, echoed the impact of collective action:

“This tournament is proof of what’s possible when we rally as a community around a meaningful cause. It’s a straightforward approach really: by leveraging something as universally enjoyed as football, we can bring critical attention and resources to the issue of educational access for underprivileged children.”

A Day of Purposeful Play

The Cowrywise Super Cup tournament, held on October 26, 2024, brought together 12 corporate teams in an exhilarating display of skill, teamwork, and passion. From the first whistle to the final goal, each team competed fiercely, embodying the spirit of Football For Good. Spectators gathered at the Local Government Primary School in GRA Ikeja, where they cheered on each match and celebrated the thrill of the game—all in support of the mission to drive educational development.

Beyond the excitement on the field, the tournament underscored the impact of collaboration and community in addressing the nation’s educational crisis. With inspiring speeches, engaging fan activities, and corporate pledges made toward the Cowrywise Endowment Fund, the event provided a platform for companies and individuals to rally together for change.

As the final trophy was awarded to the Mixta Africa football team, the tournament marked not only a celebration of football but also a milestone in Cowrywise’s commitment to education and social responsibility, empowering the next generation through the transformative power of sport and community.

Already, companies have begun pledging to the Cowrywise Endowment Fund, demonstrating early commitment to the ₦1 billion target. The support continues to grow, with more businesses joining the mission to close Nigeria’s education gap. For more information on how to participate or donate, reach out to [email protected]. Follow along on social media with #FootballforGood to stay updated on this initiative’s progress.

With the Cowrywise Super Cup, Cowrywise is transforming the education landscape in Nigeria, one goal—and one child—at a time.

Share