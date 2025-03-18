Tranos, a leading Nigerian manufacturer of power solutions, has expanded its portfolio with the commercial launch of its Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) generator, previously reserved for select industries, now made available to the broader market. This sustainable power solution offers a reliable, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible alternative to traditional diesel generators, empowering businesses to thrive amidst regular fuel complications.

It’s no surprise that for too long, unpredictable power outages have hampered the growth and productivity of Nigerian businesses. Lost revenue, damaged equipment, and operational disruptions have become a costly burden, hindering progress and stifling economic potential. Tranos recognizes the critical need for a dependable power source and has developed its gas generators to provide a consistent and reliable solution, freeing businesses from the shackles of unreliable electricity.

“Power outages are a daily struggle for countless Nigerian businesses, casting a long shadow over their growth potential,” says Hawa Ajisafe, Sales Manager at Tranos.

“The unpredictability of the power supply makes planning difficult, hinders productivity, and creates a climate of uncertainty. Businesses are often forced to rely on expensive and environmentally damaging diesel generators. Tranos understands these challenges, and our new LPG generator is a direct response, offering a sustainable and cost-effective pathway to uninterrupted power.”

The Tranos LPG generators represent a significant advancement in power generation technology, tailored specifically to meet the unique needs of Nigerian businesses. Utilizing LPG, a cleaner-burning and often more economical fuel than diesel, this innovative solution offers a range of benefits that can transform how businesses operate and grow.

Some Key Advantages of the Tranos LPG Generator includes:

✓ Uninterrupted Power Supply: The reliability of the Tranos LPG generator ensures a consistent and uninterrupted power supply, eliminating the costly disruptions caused by power outages. Businesses can maintain seamless operations, maximize productivity, and minimize downtime, leading to increased efficiency and profitability.

✓ Significant Cost Savings: LPG offers a more economical fuel alternative compared to traditional diesel. Businesses can significantly reduce their energy expenses and reinvest those savings into other critical areas, such as expansion, hiring, or research and development.

✓ Environmental Sustainability: By utilizing LPG, a cleaner-burning fuel, the Tranos generator minimizes environmental impact and contributes to a greener future for Nigeria. Businesses can operate responsibly and demonstrate their commitment to sustainability to customers and the community.

✓ Reduced Maintenance Costs: The Tranos LPG generator is designed operate for up to 4,000 hours without a need for servicing. When you compare this with comparable diesel models that require servicing every 250 hours, the difference in possible downtime and maintenance expenses is clear. This allows businesses to focus on their core operations rather than generator upkeep.

✓ Quiet Operation: Compared to noisy diesel generators, the Tranos LPG generator operates quietly, creating a more peaceful and productive work environment for employees and customers.

Tranos Nigeria Limited: Your Partner in Business Growth

Tranos is more than just a power solutions provider; the company is a dedicated partner in the growth and success of Nigerian businesses. The development of the LPG generator reflects Tranos’ commitment to providing innovative solutions that empower businesses to thrive.

“We are driven by a deep commitment to empowering Nigerian businesses and contributing to the nation’s economic growth,” continues Ms. Ajisafe.

“We believe that access to reliable and affordable power is essential for businesses to flourish, create jobs, and contribute to a stronger economy. Our LPG generator is a tangible expression of that commitment, providing the power needed to fuel innovation, drive growth, and build a more prosperous Nigeria.”

The Tranos LPG generator is built to last, providing consistent and dependable power when needed most. As a company, we understands the importance of managing operating costs, hence we designed the generator to offer significant cost savings compared to diesel alternatives. Furthermore, Tranos is committed to providing exceptional customer support, ensuring that businesses get the most out of their LPG generator.

Tranos invites Nigerian businesses to embrace this groundbreaking power solution and unlock their true potential. Visit the Tranos website at https://tranos.ng/tg2000/ to explore the LPG generator and discover how it can transform your business operations.

