Filmone Ltd. Announces the Upcoming Release of Another FilmOne Studios Original: “Farmer’s Bride”

FilmOne Studios are thrilled to announce the upcoming release of their latest original film, “Farmer’s Bride.” This gripping drama, set in 1980s Ibadan, weaves a tale of love, betrayal, and supernatural vengeance that promises to captivate audiences.

Synopsis:

In the heart of 1980s Ibadan, Odun, a wealthy and lonely farmer has no surviving family save for his late brother’s widow Morenike and her son Femi. He decides to marry a young bride, Funmi, from a neighboring village. Funmi, who is meant to soothe Odun’s aging nerves and bring him joy in his old age, instead sinks into grief and despair. Resenting her husband in this union arranged by her mother Tundun, Funmi had no say in her fate.

Farmer’s Bride stars Femi Branch, Tobi Bakre, Gbubemi Ejeye, Mercy Aigbe, Efe Irele and Wumi Toriola. The film is directed by Adebayo Tijani and Jack’enneth Opukeme, with Ladun Awobokun serving as its supervising producer.

Release Date and Platform:

“Farmer’s Bride” is set to be released on September 27th, 2024 in cinemas nationwide. We invite audiences to experience this haunting and emotional journey brought to life by an exceptional cast and crew.

About FilmOne Ltd:

FilmOne Ltd is committed to delivering high-quality, engaging films that resonate with audiences both locally and globally. “Farmer’s Bride” is another testament to FilmOne Studios dedication on storytelling and cinematic excellence.

