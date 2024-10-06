Fidel Associates Ensures Top-Tier Vehicle Protection with Advanced KAPCI Coating Paints

Fidel Associates is setting new standards in automotive finishing by utilizing KAPCI Coating, an advanced solution recognized for delivering superior vehicle protection and durability. This cutting-edge technology ensures that customers receive the best car paint in Nigeria, designed to withstand the country’s challenging weather conditions and road environments.

KAPCI paints enhances overall vehicle protection, making it the best car paint solution in Nigeria for private car owners and auto repair professionals.

“We’re thrilled to bring KAPCI vehicle paints to our customers,” said George Obi, CEO of Fidel Associate. “This isn’t just paint; it’s a shield against the elements, offering unparalleled vehicle protection in our unique environment.”

A New Era for Auto Repair Professionals

Auto body shops and mechanics across Nigeria can now access KAPCI paints through Fidel Associate. The easy application process and superior results make it an excellent choice for professionals seeking to deliver top-tier service to their clients.

Since we started using KAPCI coating paints, we’ve seen a dramatic increase in customer satisfaction,” reports Oluwaseun Adebayo, owner of Precision Auto Care Lagos. “The finish is impeccable, and the durability is unlike anything we’ve used before. Our customers are amazed at how their vehicles look and how long the paint lasts, even in Lagos traffic and weather conditions.”

Experience the KAPCI Difference Today

Vehicle owners in Nigeria no longer need to compromise on quality. Whether you’re looking to refresh your car’s appearance or protect a new purchase, KAPCI Coating paints, available through Fidel Associate, offer the ultimate solution.

For more information on how KAPCI Coating can transform your vehicle’s appearance and longevity, visit Fidel Associate or contact us at [email protected].

About Fidel Associates

Fidel Associates is a leading automotive service provider in Nigeria. It is dedicated to bringing world-class automotive solutions to the Nigerian market and elevating the standards of vehicle care and protection in Nigeria.

Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +2347031189787, +2348084888855

