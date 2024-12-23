Femi Olugbade breaks barriers, takes home prestigious Voice Arts Award

Nigerian storyteller and voice artist Femi Olugbade (@FemiBakes) has made history as one of the few Africans to win the prestigious Voice Arts Award at the 11th annual ceremony in Beverly Hills, California. Recognised in the “Outstanding Commercial – Radio, Streaming, or Web” category for Best African Voiceover, this win highlights his commitment to Baking Stories to Perfection—one voice, one story at a time.

Femi’s expertise also shines as a voice director and audio producer. His award-winning collaborations on Oma Mildred Chiegboka’s narration (Outstanding Narration—TV or Film) and Deborah Johnson’s storytelling (Outstanding Spoken Word or Storytelling) solidify his mastery of storytelling and audio production.

“Since embarking on my storytelling journey, I’ve witnessed how the voice can inspire change,” says Femi. Through The Soundbaking Company (@thesoundbakingcompany), he has lent his talent to leading brands across Africa, redefining African narratives and creating transformative stories that resonate worldwide.

