Fast Forward To Back Nigerian Livestock-Tech Ventures With Grant from Germany’s GIZ

Africa-focused fund will incubate commercially sustainable livestock startups through its venture studio model.

October, 2024

Fast Forward will support a cohort of startups building technology products for Nigeria’s livestock and allied industries.

As part of the program, Fast Forward will select and back up to 10 livestock-tech ventures with capital and company-building support—including app development, growth marketing, PR, strategy, and operations. Fast Forward’s team will work with founders to achieve solid unit economics and at least $20K MRR in six months.

Fast Forward will invest up to $100K in at least three companies that achieve those milestones within the timeframe. In addition, the US and Africa based venture studio will introduce those startups to other (local and regional) investors and global customers through its network.

Fast Forward’s program for Nigerian livestock-tech innovators is supported by a grant from the German development agency Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

The Criteria

Fast Forward is recruiting ventures with a tech focus across the entire livestock value chain—inputs, feeding, storage, genetics, breeding, vaccines, aquaculture, and more.

More specific categories include the following:

Vaccines and R&D

Engineering and Processing

Health and Monitoring

Farm Management

Data and Analytics

Predictive Technologies

Financing

Business and Education

More details on Fast Forward’s initiative to back Nigerian livestock-tech ventures can be reviewed here.

How to Apply

Interested ventures can complete this form to submit an application. Startups are encouraged to have at least one co-founder, though Fast Forward will consider single-founder companies.

About Fast Forward

Fast Forward is a venture studio—and early stage fund—that backs African founders building companies to unlock prosperity through technology. Fast Forward provides first-in capital with priority on platform and infrastructure plays. Fast Forward portfolio companies have scaled in multiple sectors and gained follow-on investment from prominent accelerators and investors, such as Y-Combinator, Techstars, and Base10 Partners. Current Fast Forward-backed startups include Autogon AI, Pesa, Bumpa, Dojah, OlaCV, Cloudmall, and Cribstock.

You can learn more about Fast Forward Venture Studio and Fund at https://fastforward.fund/.

Contacts

For inquiries regarding funding and partnerships, email [email protected]

Share