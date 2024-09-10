Ethnocentrique Ltd and Mastercard Foundation Ignites thefuture of fashion in Nigeria with the Fashion FutureProgram

In an initiative that promises to reshape the fashion landscape in Nigeria, Ethnocentrique Ltd, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, has launched the Fashion Future Program (FFP). This visionary program has at its center the provision of standardized skills, local economic development and advocacy.

FFP is equipping young fashion enthusiasts and entrepreneurs, particularly women and people with disability, with the skills, resources, and opportunities needed to excel in the competitive fashion industry.

Through apprenticeship training, hands- on mentorship and cluster collaboration, young creatives are positioned to succeed, contributing to the economic development and the global recognition of Nigeria’s fashion industry. The program will train 5,000 young participants in garment making, footwear, and leatherworks through an apprenticeship system within specialized clusters, using the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF). FFP will additionally provide support to 4000 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the fashion industry by offering business development services , access to market and access to finance to enhance productivity and stimulate economic growth.

The Fashion Future Program shall provide advocacyfor intellectual property rights enforcement and local procurement policies to boost the fashion industry in Nigeria.

A Cohort of Aspiring Fashion Designers and Entrepreneurs

The program marked a significant milestone with its inaugural youth orientation event at Aba, inAbia State. The first cohort of 1000 selected participants aged 18 – 35 years old, from across Aba gathered for an intensive session designed to refocus mindsets, inspire ambition, and prepare them for the exciting world of fashion. Prominent public and private sector actors and academics representing industries from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Industry and SME, the Office of Sports andYouth Development and the Nnamdi AzikweUniversity’s Centre for Migration Studies were inattendance to add their support to the program.

The orientation event was pivotal for the youngtalents as they were merged with experienced mastercraft persons within the garment, footwear and leatherwork clusters strategically located within different creative ecosystems in Aba. Theseclusters will serve as training grounds where participants will hone their skills under the guidance of these experienced mastercraft persons in an apprenticeship style approach that ensures each participant receives hands-on practicaltraining, mentorship and support tailored to theunique demands of their craft.

Empowering the Masters: Training the Mastercraft Persons.

The journey leading up to the youth orientation included specialized training sessions for the mastercraft persons—seasoned artisans and business owners selected from local MSMEs. Theseindividuals were chosen for their expertise, youthand capacity to mentor and inspire the youth.

The training equipped the Mastercraft persons with advanced teaching methods, using the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) curriculum to guide participants through their learning journey. By investing in these mentors, the Fashion Future Program is creating a standardised framework effect that will enhance the quality of fashion education and outputs in Aba and, by extension, the broader industry.

The future of fashion is being created, and it starts here in Aba with the Fashion Future Program.

About Ethnocentrique Ltd: Ethnocentrique as an aggregator of platforms and opportunities in the creative sector, views fashion as a powerful tool for change, by merging tradition and craftmanship with innovation to drive social and economicgrowth. Through initiatives like the Fashion FutureProgram, Ethnocentrique is committed to providing young talents and MSME’s with access to skills, access to new markets, access to finance, equipment support and advocacy fosteringcreativity within the fashion industry.

About Mastercard Foundation: The Mastercard Foundation seeks a world where everyone has the opportunity to learn and prosper. Through its partnerships and initiatives, the Foundation worksto advance financial inclusion, education, andentrepreneurship, particularly for young people andwomen in Africa.

For more information about the Fashion FutureProgram, please visit www.fashionfutureprogram.org or follow us onsocial media: @ethnocentrique_ltd on Instagram,@ethnocentriqueltd on Facebook, and @EthnocentriqueLimited on LinkedIn.