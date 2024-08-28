Episod X: A Global brand consultancy, launches to help businesses maximize value

Following a successful global launch on Sunday, August 25, 2024, Episod X, a Brand consultancy specializing in brand strategy, and experience design, proudly announces its global launch. Founded by Oyemomi Olusoji (The Brandfather), EpisodX has garnered a reputation for delivering out of the box strategic solutions that help business owners and their team gain clarity, strengthen their conviction and support them on the journey to become who they need to be meaningful and compelling. Clients who have immensely benefited from this includes; Eazipay, Propel, EdenLife, NatalBond, CliqMedia, just to name a few.

After years of successful collaborations with both local and international clients ranging from legacy corporations to startups and even individuals, Episod X is poised to expand its influence on the global stage. The global launch event, held virtually and attended by clients, partners, Business influencers and creative industry leaders, showcased the collaborative spirit that defines EpisodX.

With a fresh approach to brand building and an emphasis on strategy, Episod X helps businesses maximize value by improving the experience of all stakeholders, from customers to employees and everyone in between.

“We’re thrilled with the response to our global launch, and honored by the presence of all our guests, who have played a part in our journey up to this point,” said Oyemomi Olusoji, Founder and Creative Director of Episod X. “Episod X is committed to helping brands craft compelling stories that resonate on a deeper level with their audiences. Our launch is just the beginning of a global journey that will see us partner with forward-thinking brands around the world to create lasting impact.” Episod X continues to push creative boundaries across consumer-facing sectors, including technology, fashion, media, and nonprofits, ensuring each brand it collaborates with reaches its full potential.

Episod X’s unique approach integrates strategic insights with world-class design, ensuring that each project reflects the brand’s core essence while pushing creative boundaries. With a portfolio that spans industries like tech, media, fashion, and nonprofits, the agency continues to provide innovative solutions that drive both growth and recognition for its clients, ensuring they reach their full potential.

For more information about Episod X and the global brand launch, visit [www.episod.xyz] or contact us at [[email protected]].