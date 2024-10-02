Endeavor Nigeria Announces Catalysing Conversations 2024: Building Bridges, Co-Creating a Unified Ecosystem

Lagos, Nigeria – 27 August 2024 – Endeavor Nigeria is excited to announce that Catalysing Conversations 2024 will take place on October 3, 2024, at The Balmoral Convention Center, Lagos. This year’s summit will focus on the theme, Building Bridges: Co-Creating a Unified Ecosystem, and will bring together high-impact entrepreneurs, industry leaders, investors, and policymakers from across the globe.

Catalysing Conversations 2024 promises a full day of engaging activities, including powerful main-stage sessions, expert-led masterclasses, a mentor speed dating event, and valuable networking opportunities. The summit will also feature notable speakers such as Adrian Garcia-Aranyos – President, Endeavor, Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani – Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation, & Digital Economy, Michele Wanjiku – Head, Endeavor Catalyst Africa, Bolaji Balogun – CEO & Board Chairman, Chapel Hill Denham, Ireayo Oladunjoye – Managing Director & CEO, Endeavor Nigeria, Tayo Oviosu – Founder & Group CEO, Paga, Razaq Ahmed – CEO/Co-founder, Cowrywise, Jude Chiemeka – CEO, Nigerian Exchange Limited, Peter Njonjo – Founder, Selu Group, Obi Emetarom – CEO & Co-founder, Zone, Dalu Ajene – CEO, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited, Yewande Adewusi – COO, Alitheia Capital, Ike Eze – Managing Partner, Beta.Ventures, Peter Oriaifo – Vice President, Mergers and Acquisitions, Moniepoint, Chidi Iwuchukwu – Executive Director, RMB Nigeria, Kunle Osunkunle – Head, Corporate Banking, FSDH, Ridwan Olalere – CEO, LemFi, Toluwaleke Adenmosun – Senior Partner, Services, Verraki Partners, Yinka Edu – Partner, Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie, Deepankar Rustagi – Founder & CEO, OmniRetail, and Ashim Egunjobi – Managing Partner, Octerra Capital. These leaders will offer fresh perspectives and actionable strategies to foster innovation and address challenges within the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“At Endeavor Nigeria, we believe in the power of collaboration to drive meaningful change,” said Ireayomide Oladunjoye, Managing Director of Endeavor Nigeria. “Catalysing Conversations 2024 is more than just an event; it’s a platform where ideas converge and relationships are built, ultimately contributing to the growth and development of our entrepreneurial ecosystem. We are excited to welcome local and international leaders to Lagos and look forward to the impactful conversations and connections that will emerge from this summit.”

Catalysing Conversations 2024 will feature thought-provoking main-stage sessions with industry leaders, in-depth masterclasses offering practical insights and strategies, a unique mentor speed dating event where entrepreneurs can connect with seasoned mentors, and numerous networking opportunities to engage with peers, industry experts, and potential partners, fostering collaboration and growth.

Endeavor Nigeria invites all entrepreneurs, business leaders, and stakeholders to participate in this transformative experience. To secure your spot, register now at endeavornigeria.events.

For more information, please contact:

Joy Mabia–Manager, Marketing and Communications, Endeavor Nigeria | [email protected]

About Endeavor Endeavor is the world’s leading community of high-impact entrepreneurs. Founded in 1997, Endeavor is a global organization with a mission to unlock the transformational power of entrepreneurship by selecting, supporting, and investing in the world’s top founders. Today, Endeavor’s network spans 42 markets and supports more than 2,589 entrepreneurs leading 1,585 companies, whose companies generate combined revenues of over $42 billion US and have created more than 3.9 million jobs. Endeavor’s unique entrepreneur-first model and network of trust provide a platform for founders to dream big, scale up, and pay it forward to the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Endeavor launched its Nigeria office in 2018 to select and support the best founders of companies at the scale-up and growth stage who recognize a responsibility to pay it forward and multiply their impact in Nigeria’s entrepreneurship ecosystem. In Nigeria, Endeavor aims to select 4-6 companies a year, and today there are 33 Endeavor Nigeria Entrepreneurs leading 16 companies in their portfolio.

In 2023, Endeavor companies in Nigeria generated over $573M in revenues and were responsible for more than 183,000 jobs.

Learn more about Endeavor in Nigeria: nigeria.endeavor.org. Learn about Endeavor’s global network: www.endeavor.org.

