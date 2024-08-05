Early Investors Rejoice as DuelNow Gains $11M Funding: Mega Dice Predicted to Become Next Best Gaming Crypto to Invest in 2024

DuelNow raises $11M for decentralised sports betting, while Mega Dice emerges as a promising crypto gaming platform with its own token.

Web3 gambling and decentralised platforms have taken a significant step forward with DuelNow, a decentralised sports betting market, closing an $11 million funding round led by GEM Digital Limited.

This development underscores the growing interest in blockchain-based gambling solutions, highlighting how venture capitalists are increasingly placing big bets on the future of Web3 technologies.

Meanwhile, Mega Dice is gaining momentum in the crypto gaming space, predicted by many as the next big investment opportunity for 2024.

DuelNow’s Recent Funding Success

DuelNow, built on Arbitrum, an Ethereum layer-2, represents a new wave of decentralised betting platforms. This platform is part of a broader trend in Web3 gambling, evidenced by the surging activity on platforms like Polymarket, which is hosted on the Polygon blockchain network.

In July, Polymarket surpassed $1 billion in trading volume, driven largely by bets on the outcomes of US elections, with $430 million wagered on which presidential candidate will clinch an election victory on November 4.

DuelNow is designed as a decentralised peer-to-peer betting platform that aims to lower fees and increase payouts by eliminating the traditional house model. It currently serves fans of the NFL, MLB, NBA and MMA, with plans to expand its offerings. The platform’s investors include notable figures such as Litecoin founder Charlie Lee and Dogecoin creator Billy Markus.

The global online sports betting market is valued at nearly $60 billion, with an expected growth rate of over 10% annually, according to Zion Market Research.

As blockchain becomes increasingly integral to sports betting, its ability to reduce transaction costs and improve transparency is attracting significant investment.

In line with this trend, Web3 fantasy sports game Maincard.io launched on the TON blockchain in July after securing $2 million from the Ton Foundation’s accelerator program in 2023.

Similarly, Ixia Capital raised $20 million in June to invest in online and Web3 gambling startups, planning to launch 25 betting platforms, primarily in Web3, over the next five years.

Mega Dice: The Future of Crypto Gaming?

Amidst this backdrop of innovation and investment in the gambling sector, Mega Dice has emerged as a promising new player in the crypto gaming space. Launched in 2023, Mega Dice has quickly gained popularity among gamblers for its diverse offerings and crypto payment options.

The platform supports various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Tether, enabling fast, secure transactions without traditional banking methods or KYC verification.

Mega Dice offers a vast library of games, featuring thousands of slots, table games, live dealer games and crash games. With titles from reputable providers like Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play and Novomatic, Mega Dice ensures high-quality gameplay and fairness.

Popular slots include Mega Moolah, Book of Ra and Gates of Olympus. Its live casino section offers classics such as blackjack, baccarat and roulette, hosted by professional live dealers for an immersive gaming experience.

The platform also boasts a comprehensive sportsbook with betting options on over 30 sports, including football, basketball, tennis and eSports. Offering competitive odds and various betting options, including pre-match and in-play betting, Mega Dice caters to sports enthusiasts seeking a versatile and dynamic platform.

Launch of the Mega Dice Token

A key development for Mega Dice is the introduction of its native cryptocurrency, the Mega Dice Token ($DICE), which aims to enhance the user experience on the platform. Currently in its presale phase, the token is available at $0.100254, with $1.6 million already raised. The token facilitates seamless transactions, offers staking rewards and provides exclusive benefits to its holders.

BUY $DICE AT ITS LOW PRESALE PRICE POINT

Staking $DICE tokens allows users to earn a portion of the casino’s daily earnings, creating a source of passive income. This incentivises long-term holding and aligns the interests of token holders with the platform’s success.

Mega Dice also runs airdrop promotions exclusively for $DICE holders, distributing tokens based on gaming activity and staking levels. These airdrops and early bird bonuses during the presale add significant value for early investors and active users.

Accessibility and Security

Mega Dice offers a mobile app that enhances accessibility, allowing players to enjoy games from their smartphones or tablets. New players receive a 200% deposit bonus up to 1 BTC and 50 free spins, with regular promotions such as weekly reload bonuses and free spins.

The platform also participates in Pragmatic Play’s Drops & Wins promotions, offering players the chance to win substantial prizes.

Advanced security measures, including 256-bit SSL encryption, ensure that transactions and personal data are secure. Regular audits and licensing by Curacao eGaming reinforce Mega Dice’s commitment to providing a fair and transparent gaming environment.

The Mega Dice Advantage

Crypto traders are increasingly taking notice of Mega Dice Token (DICE) due to its potential to transform the crypto casino landscape. Hosted on the Solana blockchain, Mega Dice boasts over 50,000 registered users and more than 10,000 active players monthly. The DICE token empowers holders to stake their tokens for daily rewards, effectively giving them a stake in the casino’s success.

In addition to staking rewards, DICE holders gain access to exclusive games, premium content and the opportunity to acquire limited-edition NFTs with additional perks. The platform’s referral program offers a 25% revenue share, providing additional incentives for engagement.

Building Momentum in the Market

The Mega Dice Token presale having already raised over $1.6 million, will increase in price as the presale progresses, culminating in a listing on a major decentralised exchange (DEX).

The platform’s staking app allows investors to earn passive income funded by the casino’s profits. With 10% of all DICE tokens allocated for staking rewards, this feature is attracting significant interest.

Reputable figures in the crypto space, such as YouTuber Crypto Pandas and Twitter personality @promisepunta, have highlighted the potential of Mega Dice Token, contributing to its growing popularity.

PURCHASE $DICE TO ACCESS LIMITED EDITION NFTS

As the Web3 gambling landscape continues to evolve, both DuelNow and Mega Dice are making significant strides in their respective fields. DuelNow’s successful funding round and innovative platform highlight the potential of decentralised betting markets, while Mega Dice’s diverse offerings and strategic developments position it as a formidable player in the crypto gaming industry.

For investors looking to capitalise on the growth of the gaming crypto sector, Mega Dice Token presents a compelling opportunity. With its innovative features, strong market presence and the potential for significant returns, $DICE is poised to become a key player in the GameFi space.