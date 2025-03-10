Diageo’s latest leadership appointments mark a transformative moment for its operations in West and Central Africa, as well as its strategic partnerships in Nigeria. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity, these leadership changes reflect a bold vision for the future of the region’s spirits industry.

As a global leader in premium beverages, Diageo has announced the appointment of Kavita Hans as General Manager for its West and Central Africa operations, including Diageo Nigeria Limited (DNL). Her appointment, effective July 1, 2024, underscores the company’s commitment to harnessing world-class expertise to drive innovation, growth, and sustainability in Nigeria and the region.

Kavita Hans brings over 20 years of international commercial experience across renowned multinational companies, including Mars, Heineken, and Diageo. Her career has spanned continents, from the UK and Ireland to the Middle East and Asia, reflecting a rich and diverse market expertise and leadership excellence.

Since joining Diageo nearly a decade ago, Kavita has held several key roles across multiple geographies. Most recently, she served as General Manager for the Philippines and as Commercial Director for the Island of Ireland’s Off-Trade Revenue and Category Growth. Her track record of delivering exceptional results has left an indelible mark on Diageo’s global operations.

Leadership Legacy and Advocacy

During her tenure in the Philippines, Kavita demonstrated her dynamic leadership by serving as Vice President for European Chambers and Chair of the Alcohol Beverages Alliance Philippines. In these capacities, she represented the interests of Diageo and the international alcohol beverage industry, championing fair tax and excise policies while promoting responsible retailing and consumption.

In Ireland, Kavita spearheaded a transformation of the Off-Trade commercial team, creating one of Diageo’s most high-performing units globally. Her customer-focused approach drove record market share growth, enhanced customer partnerships, and significantly improved engagement with key commercial partners.

Vision for Diageo West and Central Africa

With its major hub in Lagos, Nigeria, Diageo’s West and Central Africa operations play a pivotal role in the company’s global strategy. Nigeria, as the largest market in this region, holds immense potential for growth in the spirits industry. Kavita’s appointment signals a renewed focus on fostering partnerships, driving innovation, and creating shared value across the beverage sector.

Kavita’s passion for inclusivity and diversity in the workplace has been a cornerstone of her leadership philosophy. As an executive sponsor for Diageo’s Spirited Women Network and Prism Employee Resource Groups, she has consistently championed initiatives that empower teams to thrive in an inclusive environment.

A Bold New Chapter

Speaking on her new role, Kavita Hans remarked:

“I am deeply honored to lead Diageo’s West and Central Africa operations, with Nigeria at the heart of this exciting journey. This region holds tremendous potential, and I am committed to driving sustainable growth, fostering innovation, developing partnerships, and contributing to the economic development of the communities we serve.”

As the Nigerian spirits industry continues to evolve, Kavita’s strategic vision and global expertise are set to make a profound impact. Her leadership will undoubtedly propel Diageo to new heights, reinforcing its role as a key player in Nigeria’s economic transformation.

Diageo’s investment in top-tier leadership reflects its unwavering commitment to the growth of Nigeria’s spirits industry, and with Kavita Hans at the helm, the future looks incredibly bright.

Following the recent acquisition of a majority stake in Guinness Nigeria, Tolaram has now also entered into an exclusive partnership with Diageo for its International Spirits Portfolio in Nigeria through its subsidiary, Celebr-8 Lyfe. Shobhit Jindal has been appointed as the General Manager for Celebr-8 Lyfe to lead operations and establish its presence in the territory. These strategic investments underscore Tolaram’s confidence in the potential of Nigeria and its commitment to becoming a part of the celebratory moments in every household. With a proven track record in the FMCG and infrastructure sectors, Tolaram has now been rapidly extending its influence across multiple industries.

Proven Leadership & Achievements

With over seven years of international and commercial experience, including stints in marquee companies like Goldman Sachs, Shobhit has been instrumental in spearheading Tolaram’s expansion efforts in Africa. His notable achievements include driving strategic partnerships and leading Tolaram’s diversification into the healthcare and automobile sectors in Nigeria.

Vision for Celebr-8 Lyfe

Celebr-8 Lyfe aims to revolutionize the evolving spirits industry in Nigeria and become a symbol of world-class execution in Nigeria’s premium spirits sector. Shobhit’s focus is on elevating Celebr-8 Lyfe in this space through innovation, strategic alliances, and diverse offerings. This is just the beginning of Tolaram’s journey in the premium spirits sector.

Personal Commitment

“I believe exceptional leadership extends beyond targets and profitability. It’s about inspiring teams, building authentic relationships, and pushing ourselves together. We at Celebr-8 Lyfe are committed to creating unforgettable experiences one celebration at a time.”

With these leadership appointments, Diageo and Tolaram are shaping the future of Nigeria’s spirits industry. The expertise of Kavita Hans and Shobhit Jindal signals a new era of growth, innovation, and strategic expansion in the region. As these leaders take charge, Nigeria’s premium beverage sector is set to reach new heights.

